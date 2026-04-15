Live Updates From No. 24 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup vs UConn

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Less than 24 hours after beating Northeastern 3-1 in the 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship, No. 24 Boston College baseball will host UConn for a second straight midweek matchup.

First pitch at Harrington Athletics Village is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Right back to it

🆚 UConn

🕰️ 3:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/8Pofu7eWqk — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

The Eagles (27-12, 11-7 Atlantic Coast) are just one victory shy of reaching the same amount of wins they garnered in all of 2025, which is an astonishing feat considering there are still 19 regular-season games left this year.

In Tuesday’s victory over the Huskies, who were the two-time defending champions of the Baseball Beanpot, freshman third baseman Luke Gallo tallied two of BC’s three total hits, including his first-career home run, which tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In his next at-bat, he scored the winning run and an insurance run with a single to left-center, cementing the 3-1 final score.

Starting pitcher Jacob Burnham was lethal against Northeastern’s lineup, limiting it to just three hits and one run — a solo home run for Harrison Feinberg, one of the top hitters in the country currently — in 5.2 innings pitched. He registered four strikeouts in the process.

The other Huskies (20-17, 6-3 Big East) enter Wednesday’s affair on a two-game winning streak. Earlier this season, on March 10, the Eagles defeated UConn by a head-spinning score of 26-19 in Storrs, Conn.

Follow the game thread of Wednesday’s matchup with the live updates below.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

FINAL: No. 24 Boston College 8, UConn 5.

Top 9

Chris Polemeni grounds out into a double play.

Peyton Jemison knocks a single to center.

Rob Rispoli reaches first with an infield single.

Maddix Delena grounds out to second.

John D Mitchell stays on the mound for the potential save.

Bottom 8

Carter Hendrickson strikes out. The Eagles need three outs to secure the victory. Boston College 8, UConn 5.

Jack Toomey strikes out.

Mainolfi advances to third on a balk.

Nick Wang fouls out.

Ty Mainolfi walks.

Top 8

Nater Wachter flies out to center. Boston College 8, UConn 5.

Mitchell fans Gabriel Tirado.

Jackson Marshall walks.

Tyler Minick flies out to right field.

RHP John D Mitchell will pitch for the Eagles, replacing Kyle Kipp.

Bottom 7

Solier grounds out into a fielder's choice. Boston College 8, UConn 5.

RHP Drew Smith replaces Shaw on the mound. Smith is the Huskies' eighth pitcher to enter the game.

Colin Larson walks, reloading the bases.

Gonzalez steals second.

Cesar Gonzalez grounds into a fielder's choice, scoring Toomey from third. Gallo reached third, but Surowiec was thrown out at second. Boston College 8, UConn 5.

Shaw walks Danny Surowiec, loading the bases.

Shaw hits Luke Gallo, putting runners on the corners.

Toomey steals third.

Carter Hendrickson knocks down a sacrifice bunt to advance Toomey to second. Hendrickson was thrown out at first.

Jack Toomey reaches first on a HBP.

The Huskies replace Rob Gilchrist with righty Greg Shaw III.

Nick Wang pipes a two-run homer, his 13th of the season, to left field, putting the Eagles back in the driver's seat. Wang is now tied for third-most home runs in BC history with 37. Boston College 7, UConn 5.

Ty Mainolfi walks.

Top 7

Cam Righi flies out to left field. Boston College 5, UConn 5.

Danny Surowiec drops a throw across the diamond from Luke Gallo, allowing Chris Polemeni to reach first and Delena to score, tying the game. Boston College 5, UConn 5.

Peyton Jemison taps an RBI groundout to second, scoring Wachter and advancing Delena to third. Boston College 5, UConn 4.

Rob Rispoli advances Wachter to third and Delena to second with a sacrifice bunt. The Huskies' tying run is now in scoring position.

Maddix Delena walks, forcing Todd Interdonato to take a mound visit and send off Drew Grumbles for righty Kyle Kipp, who closed out the Eages' Beanpot Championship victory on Tuesday.

Wachter steals second on a passed ball.

Nater Wachter walks.

Bottom 6

Julio Solier strikes out. Boston College 5, UConn 3.

Larson steals second.

Colin Larson reaches first safely on a double-play attempt, but Gonzalez is thrown out at second.

Cesar Gonzalez rolls a single through the middle.

Danny Surowiec strikes out.

Top 6

Gabriel Tirado pops out to center. Boston College 5, UConn 3.

Jackson Marshall walks.

Tyler Minick crunches a double to the right-field wall. Jack Toomey had the ball in his glove, but he dropped it after colliding with the padding.

Cam Righi grounds out to second.

Chris Polemeni grounds out to short.

RHP Drew Grumbles enters the game for BC, replacing Peter Schaefer.

Bottom 5

Nick Wang attempted scoring from third on a wild pitch, but he was tagged out. Boston College 5, UConn 3.

RHP Rob Gilchrist replaces Talarico on the mound.

Luke Gallo flies out to right field, advancing Nick Wang to third after he tagged up.

Carter Hendrickson strikes out.

Jack Toomey goes first-pitch swinging as well, dribbling a single through the middle to advance Wang to second.

Neither does Nick Wang, who sprayed an RBI single to right-center to score Mainolfi. Boston College 5, UConn 3.

Wang with the single and it’s 5-3🦅 pic.twitter.com/qLv2qc9jlh — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

Ty Mainolfi wastes no time in the next at-bat, sending an RBI double into shallow left-center to score Solier. Boston College 4, UConn 3.

Ty doubles and it’s 4-3🦅 pic.twitter.com/9nDsROsUCE — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

Julio Solier slaps an RBI triple to right field, scoring Larson from second to knot up the score once again. Boston College 3, UConn 3.

Julio triples and we are tied at 3! pic.twitter.com/1WNFImkejw — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

Larson steals second on a passed ball.

After walking Colin Larson, Caruso was pulled for right-handed reliever Joe Talarico.

JT Caruso comes in to pitch for UConn, relieiving Frank Spirito IV. The Eagles have yet to garner a hit since the Huskies' starter, Charlie Hale, was in the game.

Top 5

Peyton Jemison flies out to right, stranded all three runners. UConn 3, Boston College 2.

Maddix Delena flips a single through short, advancing Wachter to third base.

Nater Wachter walks.

Gabriel Tirado grounds out to second.

Jackson Marshall grounds out to third.

Bottom 4

Cesar Gonzalez flies out to center. UConn 3, Boston College 2.

Danny Surowiec lines out to first.

After a UConn challenge, the umpires determined that Gallo was thrown out.

Luke Gallo reaches first safely on a sacrifice bunt, advancing Hendrickson to second.

Carter Hendrickson walks to lead off the inning.

Top 4

Tyler Minick grounds out to short. UConn 3, Boston College 2.

Cam Righi squeaks a hit through first base for an RBI triple, which scored Rispoli. UConn 3, Boston College 2.

Luke Gallo makes a spectacular diving play at third, throwing out Chris Polemeni at first.

Peyton Jemison sends Rispoli to second with a sacrifice bunt, but is tagged out.

Rob Rispoli walks.

RHP Peter Schaefer comes in to pitch for the Eagles, relieving Chase Hartsell.

Bottom 3

Jack Toomey fouls out. Boston College 2, UConn 2.

Nick Wang grounds out to short.

After just two pitches, Hamberger is pulled off the mound for righty Frank Spirito IV.

Ty Mainolfi grounds out.

LHP Evan Hamberger comes in to pitch for the Huskies for Charlie Hale.

Top 3

Chase Hartsell strikes out Maddix Delena. Boston College 2, UConn 2.

Nater Wachter draws a walk to reach base.

Gabriel Tirado flies out to center field just shy of the warning track.

Jackson Marshall grounds out to third base on his first pitch.

Bottom 2

Julio Solier pops out. Boston College 2, UConn 2.

Colin Larson walks, advancing Gonzalez to second.

Cesar Gonzalez singles to right field.

Danny Surowiec flies out to center.

Luke Gallo fouls out.

Top 2

Tyler Minick grounds out to third. Boston College 2, UConn 2.

RHP Chase Hartsell is replacing D'Ancona on the mound.

Luke D'Ancona is pulled from the mound. BC head coach Todd Interdonato took a couple of mound visits prior to taking D'Ancona out. After the second visit, D'Ancona walked off the field with a trainer.

D'Ancona walks Cam Righi.

Chris Polemeni flies out to left-center.

Peyton Jemison rips an opposite-field double to right, scoring Delena all the way from the first to knot up the score. Delena made a jump before D'Ancona threw his pitch, which helped him reach home. Boston College 2, UConn 2.

Luke D'Ancona racks up his second strikeout, fanning Rob Rispoli.

Maddix Delena reaches first safely on a fielding error by Ty Mainolfi.

Bottom 1

Carter Hendrickson grounds out. Boston College 2, UConn 1.

Jack Toomey lifts an RBI fly out to right field, scoring Mainolfi from third. Boston College 2, UConn 1.

Nick Wang chops an RBI groundout to short, scoring Solier and advancing Mainolfi to third. Boston College 1, UConn 1.

Ty Mainolfi registers an ensuing single through the middle, advancing Solier to third.

Julio Solier leads off the inning with a single through the middle infield.

Top 1

D'Ancona strikes out Nater Wachter, leaving the pair of Huskies stranded at first and third. UConn 1, Boston College 0.

D'Ancona walks Gabriel Tirado, putting runners on the corners.

Marshall steals third on a wild pitch by Luke D'Ancona.

Jackson Marshall lifts an RBI double to deep right-center, grabbing the first lead of the game for the Huskies. UConn 1, Boston College 0.

Tyler Minick grounds into a fielder's choice, reaching first safely while Righi was thrown out at second.

Cam Righi slaps a single to left-center.

Chris Polemeni pops out to right field.

Danny Surowiec replaces Nick Wang at first base for the Eagles.

Pregame:

BC has released its starters for the game:

Your One Boston Day Starters



First Pitch at 3:00 p.m.



📺 - https://t.co/mMIMTaduLA

📊 - https://t.co/lAzLgS3bc0 pic.twitter.com/FB3Dgu7ueX — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

Boston College will wear its Boston-Marathon-themed jerseys for Wednesday's game, which consists of a yellow-blue color combination. The Marathon is only five days away, on Monday April 20.

The Boston Marathon jerseys return today in honor of One Boston Day



One Boston Day recognizes the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy of April 15, 2013 pic.twitter.com/3JyCQtVK39 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. There is light rain predicted in the forecast around 6 p.m., but the temperature is supposed to be 65 degrees and cloudy when the game begins.

How to Watch: No. 24 Boston College baseball vs. UConn

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies.

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. ET.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

Television: ACCNX

Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies run-ruled Butler 13-0 in seven innings on Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind.

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was on March 10 in Storrs, Conn. The final looked more like a football score as opposed to a baseball score, as BC totaled 26 runs to UConn’s 19 to earn the road victory.

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