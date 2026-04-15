Gallo Propels No. 24 Boston College Past Northeastern in 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Tied at one apiece heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Boston College baseball was looking for a spark offensively.

Pitching was not the problem — in 5.2 innings, starter Jacob Burnham limited Northeastern to just one run and three hits with four strikeouts, and reliever John Kwiatkowski hurled an additional 1.1 scoreless innings — but the Eagles only had two hits themselves.

So freshman third baseman Luke Gallo took matters into his own hands. Again.

Gallo had previously notched a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the matchup, and his heroics continued in his very next at-bat.

After Nick Wang and Jack Toomey both reached on respective walks, the two of them executed a double steal to perfection. Gallo then came to the plate and blooped a two-RBI single to the space between shortstop and left-center to send the runners home, which thrust BC into the lead for the first time.

Find the gap, bring 'em home ✔️@BCBirdBall cashes in to take the lead!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCNXpic.twitter.com/tQpxPUMZh6 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 15, 2026

“The game is really starting to slow down for him,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said of Gallo. “And you could even see it, like he’s no longer surprised. … We are starting to expect him to play.”

On the back of Gallo’s 2-for-2, three-RBI performance, including lights-out pitching from the entire staff, the No. 24-ranked Eagles dethroned the Huskies (20-16, 10-5 Coastal American) — who were the two-time Baseball Beanpot reigning champions — by a final score of 3-1.

It marked the program’s 16th Baseball Beanpot win all-time, and its first since 2023.

“This is not your run-of-the-mill midweek game,” Interdonato said. “This absolutely meant a lot to us. Tyler Mudd talked to the team right before we started, and he goes ‘Hey, for those of you guys that don’t know about this, this is a huge f****** deal, and we need to be ready to play.’”

With 19 games left in the regular season, BC (27-12, 11-7 Atlantic Coast) is just one win away from tying its 2025 win total. This past weekend, against Virginia Tech, the Eagles tied their total conference win mark from last season as well.

It has all been accomplished from playing the style of baseball that Interdonato has specialized at throughout his entire career — small ball.

"We're going to steal bases, we're going to bunt, we're gonna do all kinds of crazy stuff that maybe not other ACC teams do," Gallo said. "That's just our system, and it works for us."

The title game was locked in a stalemate until the top of the fourth inning, when Harrison Feinberg stepped up to the plate for his second at-bat.

In Northeastern’s last outing, Feinberg totaled three hits, all of which were home runs, for six RBIs. He entered Tuesday’s matchup hitting .341 with 45 total hits, including 11 homers and 10 doubles, and 42 RBIs.

With an 0-1 count, Feinberg ripped a fastball straight over the center-field fence, sending the hit 426 feet to hand the Huskies a 1-0 advantage.

Burnham gave up two additional hits in the frame, a single to AJ Aschettino and Tyler Harmony, respectively, but induced a foul out against Carter Bentley to strand the pair of runners and keep the Eagles’ deficit at one run.

“The whole thing starts and ends with the start that Burnham gave us,” Interdonato said. “And if he doesn’t do that, then we’re just behind the eight ball.”

The man that got it started for us!! pic.twitter.com/ANETmmm7cf — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 15, 2026

BC was unable to respond in the bottom of the inning, but that changed in the fifth.

After watching a ball whizz past him to make it a 1-0 count, Gallo piped the first home run of his collegiate career over the left-field fence, sending the crowd on the grass hill into a frenzy.

GALLO!!



What a time for your first career home run!! Tie ball game pic.twitter.com/WIC47ayPxE — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 14, 2026

“The atmosphere was definitely something different,” Gallo said. “It was something really cool, and I think it pushed myself to perform a little better.”

The Eagles only managed to grab the single run in the frame, but it knotted up the score, which helped BC’s psyche given that it had only manufactured one hit before the rookie’s solo shot.

After recording the first two outs in the top of the sixth, Interdonato decided to replace Burnham with left-handed reliever John Kwiatkowski, and he made quick work of the final batter in the frame, inducing a groundout to escape the inning unscathed.

That also rang true for the Eagles’ final two relievers, Gavin Soares and Kyle Kipp, who gave up just two hits combined in the final two innings to officially secure the victory.

After the win, Interdonato doubled down on Gallo’s comments about the crowd, albeit with a little more emphasis.

“F******* awesome,” Interdonato said. “That hill was f****** awesome.”

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