Boston College Baseball Signs Indiana Transfer OF Brodey Bitove

While most transfer news is wrapping up by now, the Boston College baseball program is still not done seeking out talent in the portal and acquiring it.

That proved to be the case on Monday afternoon, as former Indiana outfielder Brodey Bitove, who entered the portal one June 19 after making just one appearance for the Hoosiers in 2026, announced his decision to sign with the Eagles.

A Toronto, Ontario, native, Bitove posted his transfer decision on Instagram.

“Third time's the charm,” he wrote. “#birdball.”

Prior to his year in Bloomington, Bitove spent his freshman campaign at Pepperdine, where he played in 31 games with 18 starts.

Bitove hit just .162 on the season with an on-base percentage of .288, recording 11 total hits with four runs and two RBIs.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound lefty batter played at Upper Canada College but finished his high-school career at The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Fla., hitting .423 with an OPS of 1.145 during his senior year.

When Bitove entered the portal, he had been playing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), a premier summer baseball league for college players, with the Ocean State Waves in Wakefield, R.I., which is likely where BC head coach Todd Interdonato took notice of his talent.

Through his first nine games, he was leading the league in extra-base hits (7) while slashing .345/.457/.724 with seven RBIs, four doubles, two triples, a homer, and three stolen bases.

Bitove is the sixth transfer addition the Eagles have made this offseason. The program must also add two assistant coaches this summer, as former pitching coach Ryan Forrest was named the new head coach at Princeton last week, while former outfield/hitting coach Greg Sullivan was let go earlier this offseason.

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Additions:

1. Sr. RHP Champ Davis | 6'1" | 180 lbs. | Previous School: Wofford | Signed 06/06/2026

2. Sr. RHP Ben Cherico | 6'4" | 205 lbs. | Previous School: Saint Louis | Signed 06/12/2026

3. JSo RHP Matt Kouser | 6'6" | 230 lbs. | Previous School: Northwestern | Signed 06/14/2026

4. R-Jr. RHP Brayden Ryan | 6'6" | 235 lbs. | Previous School: Maryland | Signed 06/24/2026

5. R-So. C Nick Quagliato | 5'10" | 215 lbs. | Previous School: Fairleigh Dickinson | Signed 06/26/2026

6. So. OF Brodey Bitove | 6'2" | 205 lbs. | Previous School: Indiana | Signed 07/20/2026

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Departures:

1. So. RHP John Mass | 5'11" | 195 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026 | New School: FAU

2. So. LHP Aidan Gelbsman | 5'11" | 185 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026

3. So. C/OF Jace Roossien | 6'0" | 185 lbs. | Entered 06/03/2026

4. So. RHP John D Mitchell | 6'2" | 182 lbs. | Entered 06/15/2026 | New School: Wake Forest

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