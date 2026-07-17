Report: Boston College Baseball Staffer Leaving to Become Princeton Head Coach

Former Boston College baseball assistant coach Ryan Forrest, who spent the last three years as BC head coach Todd Interdonato’s right-hand man and the Eagles’ primary pitching coach, is reportedly leaving the program to become the next head coach for Princeton, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported on X.

SOURCES: It appears that @PUTigerBaseball has its new coach, as all signs point toward Boston College assistant Ryan Forrest being the new head coach for the Tigers I'm told. Forrest spent the last three years at BC + six years at Air Force. He has a strong reputation in the… pic.twitter.com/HbTOgxFXpZ — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 16, 2026

Forrest, who played a key role in the development of BC’s pitching staff, which ranked No. 7 in the ACC in 2026, will replace former PU head coach Scott Bradley, a college-baseball legend who led the Tigers to seven Ivy League titles, seven NCAA tournament appearances, and 12 20-win seasons over the course of his 28-year tenure.

Prior to his stint with Birdball, Forrest spent six years at Air Force, where he helped lead the pitching staff to the most strikeouts in program history in 2022 with 455.

He also played a key role in the development of a former pitcher named Paul Skenes, who finished his collegiate career with a national championship at LSU before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In his first year with the Eagles (2024), Forrest was instrumental in the growth of John West, who was named to the ACC third team and drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks after the season. In his one and only year under Forrest, West threw 10 more innings than in 2023 with a career-high 78 innings pitched.

From 2024 to 2025, Forrest helped improve the Eagles’ earned runs average (ERA) by 0.67 points and the conference ERA by 1.40 points. The group recorded 19 more total strikeouts than in 2024 as well.

But this past season, in which BC tied the program record for wins in a season and broke the record for conference wins, entailed a much bigger leap for the rotation, as the team ERA improved by 1.10 points and the conference ERA by 1.02 points.

That incredible jump happened largely because of the emergence of A.J. Colarusso as a true ace for the squad, and Forrest was, once again, right at the forefront of that progression.

Colarusso, who signed with the New York Mets last week, pitched to a 4.45 ERA with 77 strikeouts to 24 walks over 83.0 innings pitched in 2026, and he will arguably go down as one of the best pitchers in school history.

Former BC left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd also improved drastically under Forrest’s tutelage, generating a career-best 4.72 ERA with 47 strikeouts to 21 walks in 66.2 innings of work last year.

With Forrest’s departure, Interdonato will now have to replace two coaching jobs, as the program let go of former assistant coach Greg Sullivan following a 16-year stint as the primary outfielders and hitting coach earlier in the offseason.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College Athletics news.