Boston College Baseball Opponent Preview for Game 1 of Athens Regional: Liberty Flames

Generally speaking, it makes a lot of sense that players on Boston College baseball do not have a clue about how Liberty, their opponent for the Athens Regional opener, is as a program.

Friday’s 2 p.m. contest at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., between the second-seeded Eagles and the third-seeded Flames will mark the first-ever matchup between the schools, which is really what the NCAA Tournament is all about — it brings the “best of the best” from all parts of the country together for one big event, and Regionals are the first baby step in that procedure.

With that being said, BC and Liberty have had their fair share of common opponents this year, oddly enough.

The Flames have played a total of nine games against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, which is a relatively large amount.

Their 2026 record against the ACC is 4-5, and those wins came over NC State, Virginia Tech, and twice against Duke. All three squads are ones that the Eagles faced this year as well, so the familiarity is somewhat tangible.

This is all to say that even though BC is technically the higher-seeded team, Liberty still poses as a legitimate competitor, and the Eagles will need to be ready for what’s coming.

So will the Flames, for that matter.

“Liberty has to go in the same environment that we do,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said after practice Tuesday. “They’re scouting us just like we’re scouting them. Everybody’s in the same boat and the team that’s the most aggressive and plays the best baseball, that’s the team that’s gonna win.”

Here is a breakdown of which players Interdonato and co. will need to keep an eye out for come Friday afternoon.

Opponent Preview: Liberty Flames (41-19, 21-9 Conference USA)

The Lineup

Leadoff hitter Tanner Marsh, who was tabbed Conference USA (CUSA) Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, mirrors a lot of what Julio Solier does for the Eagles.

the complete player 🐐



Congratulations to Tanner Marsh on being named CUSA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/RcWAFqcIzQ — Liberty Baseball (@LibertyBaseball) May 19, 2026

The junior infielder from Asheboro, N.C., is batting .333 with a .916 OPS, 16 doubles, five triples, five homers, 38 walks, 67 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases on 29 attempts.

Typical three-hole hitter Jordan Jaffe slashes .329/.388/.433, and Nick Barone, often in the five-hole, boasts an OPS of 1.000 with a team-high 12 home runs and 55 RBIs, including 15 doubles, four triples, and 19 stolen bases on 22 attempts. Both players are righties as well.

On the opposite side of the plate, senior infielder Easton Swofford (.280/.405/.339) and junior first baseman Riley DeCandido (.266/.422/.407) serve as the Flames’ top lefty batters. DeCandido has 12 stolen bases on 13 attempts, good for third on the roster, and he leads in HBPs (hit-by-pitch) with 19.

Junior outfielder Josh Campos, a righty, has garnered 11 home runs on the year — just one short of Barone — for a second-best 50 RBIs on the team.

Overall, Liberty was the eighth-best team in total hitting in CUSA out of 12, but they had the most total walks (309), and the second-most total steals (104, 124 attempts) and HBPs (104) in the league. Remind you of another team?

The Pitching Staff

From an ERA standpoint, the Flames were solid from both their starting rotation and bullpen, which combined for a 4.74 tally — good for second in CUSA.

Junior right-hander Ben Blair, who shoves a 3.61 ERA and carries a 7-5 record, has made the most starts (15) on the team, followed by righties Bradley Zayac (3.36 ERA, 9-0) and Jaxon Lucas (5.29 ERA, 3-2) with 14 apiece.

Since Interdonato is almost guaranteed to start his ace, A.J. Colarusso, for Friday’s game, it would be fair to assume that Liberty head coach Bradley LeCroy will do the same, which likely paves the way for Blair, who was named the CUSA Pitcher of the Year, to be the one that takes the bump.

the best of the best ‼️



Congratulations to Ben Blair on being named CUSA Pitcher of the Year. pic.twitter.com/xqu4esVe15 — Liberty Baseball (@LibertyBaseball) May 19, 2026

In terms of relievers, lefty Tyler August (2.82 ERA, 6-0), righty Cooper Harrington (3.80 ERA, 2-1), and lefty Josh Swink (4.21 ERA, 3-3) are the regulars.

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