No. 20 Boston College Baseball Survives UMass Lowell's Late Surge to Extend Win Streak

Carrying a 7-2 lead into the sixth inning, it looked as if No. 20 Boston College baseball would comfortably cruise to a midweek triumph over UMass Lowell on Tuesday night.

But back-to-back, two-run innings for the River Hawks forced the Eagles into a pressure situation.

In the bottom of the sixth, Joseph DeLanzo and Scott Donahue each recorded an RBI single, cutting Lowell’s deficit to 7-4. Sean Hard, who ultimately picked up the win for BC, came in for John Kwiatkowski in the bottom of the seventh, but the River Hawks’ momentum did not fizzle out.

A Brayden Cali triple through the left side scored Rowan Masse and Tyler Kisling to make it a one-run affair, and the Eagles desperately needed a response.

And that is exactly what they got from Hard, who silenced Lowell’s lineup in the final two frames to guide BC (34-14, 16-8 Atlantic Coast) to its 13th midweek triumph of the year by a final score of 7-6.

Got it done under the lights pic.twitter.com/e1q1s8KOyu — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 29, 2026

The win marked Hard’s fourth of the year, and it increased the Eagles’ current win streak to three — over the weekend, BC collected its sixth ACC series win of the year with a pair of victories over Notre Dame, cementing it in the rubber match.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with Ty Mainolfi’s RBI triple and Gunnar Johnson’s RBI groundout, the River Hawks (16-24, 6-12 America East) plated a run of their own in the bottom of the second, as Ryan Strand scored from Sean O’Leary’s single to left.

Ty with a triple to make it 1-0! pic.twitter.com/nNwiFydxus — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 28, 2026

The two teams traded shots in the third frame from Julio Solier’s run on a wild pitch and Carlos Martinez’s run on a fielder’s choice, respectively, but the Eagles expanded their advantage to three in the top of the fourth.

Owen DeShazo brought a pair of runners home with a sacrifice fly-out to right field, which scored Colin Larson and Kyle Wolff.

Owen brings in ✌️and it’s 5-2🦅 pic.twitter.com/fhPDDIKqAj — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 28, 2026

BC tacked on another two runs in the fifth thanks to Johnson’s RBI double and Luke Gallo’s RBI single — which turned out to be the winning run — and that is when the Eagles’ pitching staff began to flounder.

Gallo brings in Charlie and it’s 7-2🦅 pic.twitter.com/HY07NusPSD — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 28, 2026

Kwiatkowski only made it through one full inning, in which he surrendered two runs, both earned, on four hits.

But Hard’s composure through the final trio of frames got the job done, and it led the Eagles to their second defeat of Lowell this year.

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