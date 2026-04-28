Live Updates for No. 20 Boston College Baseball's Road Game at UMass Lowell

After capturing a series win at Notre Dame over the weekend — its sixth ACC series victory of the year — No. 20 Boston College baseball is back in Massachusetts for a road contest against UMass Lowell on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. ET.

Earlier this season, the Eagles (33-14, 16-8 Atlantic Coast) defeated the River Hawks (16-23, 6-12 America East) 12-2 in eight innings to earn their 13th win of the year.

Following Tuesday’s matchup, BC and UMass Lowell will finish their trio of 2026 meetings on May 12 at 4 p.m. ET in Brighton, Mass.

The Eagles will take a road trip this upcoming weekend to Clemson, S.C., to face the Tigers in a three-game conference series starting Friday at 6 p.m. ET. BC is currently No. 25 in RPI following their series triumph over the Fighting Irish.

Below are the live updates for Tuesday’s contest between BC and the River Hawks.

Live Updates:

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Bottom 3

Top 3

Gunnar Johnson pops out to shallow center.

A wild pitch scores Solier from third. Boston College 3, UMass Lowell 1.

Ty Mainolfi singles with a bunt, advancing Solier to third.

Nick Wang lines out at third, resulting in a double play because Williams was tossed out at second.

Julio Solier advances Williams to second with a single through second.

Ben Williams walks to lead off the frame.

Bottom 2

Joseph DeLanzo flies out to left.

Sean O'Leary lifts a single into left field, scoring Strand from second. O'Leary then reached second and advanced Cali to third on a BC throwing error. Boston College 2, UMass Lowell 1.

Brayden Cali singles to second base. He reached first before Ty Mainolfi could throw him out in time.

Ryan Strand takes first with a 4-0 walk.

Tyler Kisling flies out to left field.

Rowan Masse grounds out into short.

Top 2

The River Hawks execute a 6-4-3 double play on Owen DeShazo's grounder to third to escape the inning cleanly. Boston College 2, UMass Lowell 0.

Colin Larson earns a walk on a 3-2 count.

Kyle Wolff grounds out to third.

Bottom 1

Nicholas Solorzano flies out to right field. Boston College 2, UMass Lowell 0.

Scott Donahue reaches first on an error at second, sending Martinez to second as well.

Carlos Martinez singles up the middle, plating the River Hawks' first hit of the game.

Joseph DeLanzo grounds out to first.

Sean O'Leary rips a hard grounder into third and gets thrown out.

Top 1

Luke Gallo grounds out to second.

Gunnar Johnson scores Mainolfi with a sacrifice groundout to short. Boston College 2, UMass Lowell 0.

Ty Mainolfi triples into right-center, scoring Solier from second. It marked the second baseman's third triple of the season. Boston College 1, UMass Lowell 0.

Nick Wang grounds into a fielder's choice. He was tagged out, but Solier reached second.

Julio Solier walks on a 3-2 count.

Pregame

Freshman lefty Josh Doney (0-0, 6.05 ERA) is dealing for the River Hawks.

Sophomore LHP Jacob Burnham (2-2, 4.15 ERA) will start for the Eagles.

How we lineup at Lowell



First Pitch at 6:00 p.m.



📺 - https://t.co/I8tGAqPKBA

📊 - https://t.co/q6fJyUKU1C pic.twitter.com/ZKdUzlNVtk — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 28, 2026

First pitch at LeLacheur Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on America East TV.

Heading North for the night

🆚 UMass Lowell

🕰️ 6:00 p.m.

📺 https://t.co/MFwV5yh5FX pic.twitter.com/ecvhJlofwr — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 28, 2026

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