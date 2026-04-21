Live Updates From No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Contest vs Maine

BRIGHTON, Mass. — No. 22 Boston College baseball (31-12, 14-7 Atlantic Coast) went 5-0 last week with triumphs against Northeastern in the Baseball Beanpot Championship, UConn, and three against visiting Duke, who had previously not been swept in a three-game series all year.

Those five wins increased the Eagles' current win streak to seven, and head coach Todd Interdonato said it was his best week of coaching at the school since he was hired.

On Tuesday, BC will look to continue that success with a midweek contest against Maine.

The Black Bears (11-24, 7-5 America East) lost to BC, 7-4, on the road almost a month ago — on March 31 — but have a shot at evening the season series with Tuesday’s regional showdown.

Maine holds an advantage in the all-time series against the Eagles, 17-12.

Below are the live updates for the game, which will periodically update from first pitch to last.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Bottom 1

Ty Mainolfi pops out to right.

Julio Solier grounds out.

Top 1

Albert De La Rosa flies out to center. Maine 2, Boston College 0.

Brody Rasmussen dribbles a single through the middle, moving Carpenter to second.

Hunter St. Denis pops out to right-center.

Juju Stevens lifts an RBI sac fly to left field, scoring Murphy. Maine 2, Boston College 0.

Troy Carpenter plates the Black Bears' first run of the game with an RBI single through the middle, scoring Pepe and advancing Murphy to third. Maine 1, Boston College 0.

Quinn Murphy ropes a single to right field, advancing Pepe to third base.

Luke Burnham hits Maine's first batter of the game, Nic Pepe, on his first pitch.

Pregame

The Black Bears will start freshman RHP Thomas Stabley (0-3, 8.49 ERA).

Sophomore LHP Luke Burnham (2-2, 4.26 ERA) is starting on the mound for the Eagles.

How we lineup this afternoon



First pitch at 3:00 p.m.



📺 - https://t.co/2zeYr4CgjY

📊 - https://t.co/KGeWYpvWIV pic.twitter.com/QfapCNDrWM — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 21, 2026

First pitch for BC's only midweek contest before it takes off to South Bend, Ind., on Friday for a three-game series against Notre Dame is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Round 2⃣ with the Black Bears

🆚 Maine

🕰️ 3:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/os1e4lKDfp — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 21, 2026

How to Watch: No. 22 Boston College Baseball vs Maine

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears picked up a series win over the NJIT Highlanders over the weekend. Maine won the series opener 5-3 and the finale 4-2. NJIT took the middle game of the set 6-3 to force a rubber match.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on March 31. Boston College defeated Maine 7-4 at home.

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