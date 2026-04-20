Boston College on the Rise in D1Baseball and Baseball America Top 25 Polls

After going 5-0 over the week, including a win in the 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship and a series sweep of Duke, the Boston College baseball program moved up two spots, from No. 24 to No. 22, in D1Baseball’s Top-25 poll — the official poll of the NCAA.

In addition to that, the Eagles’ ranking increased in Baseball American’s Top 25 from No. 22 to No. 17, and Perfect Game had BC at No. 13, up from No. 19 last week.

🦅 on the rise pic.twitter.com/dxuumAi8e9 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 20, 2026

The Eagles are one of five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in D1Baseball’s Top 25, including No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 8 Florida State, and No. 10 Virginia.

The @d1baseball Top 10 runs through the ACC pic.twitter.com/VNO1JFjl9y — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) April 20, 2026

Baseball America has the Tar Heels at No. 2, the Yellow Jackets at No. 4, the Seminoles at No. 11, and the Cavaliers at No. 24.

Undefeated in its last seven games, BC has outscored its opponents 54-24 in that span. With a 31-12 overall record and a 14-7 conference record, the third-place Eagles are only one game back of UNC in the ACC standings, and two games behind Georgia Tech.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25, April 20

(ranking, team, record)

1. UCLA, 36-3

2. North Carolina, 33-7

3. Georgia Tech, 32-7

4. Texas, 30-8

5. Georgia, 32-9

6. Oregon State, 30-8

7. Texas A&M, 31-7

8. Florida State, 28-11

9. Coastal Carolina, 28-11

10. Virginia, 28-13

11. Auburn, 27-12

12. West Virginia, 27-9

13. Alabama, 28-13

14. Oklahoma, 27-12

15. Mississippi State, 30-10

16. Kansas, 29-11

17. Ole Miss, 29-12

18. Southern Mississippi, 28-12

19. Oregon, 28-11

20. Nebraska, 31-9

21. Florida, 28-13

22. Boston College, 31-12

23. USC, 30-11

24. Arkansas, 26-15

25. Arizona State, 28-13



Dropped Out: UCF

Baseball America Rankings, April 20

(ranking, team)

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Texas

4. Georgia Tech

5. Oregon State

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Costal Carolina

11. Florida State

12. Florida

13. Mississippi State

14. West Virginia

15. Kansas

16. Southern Mississippi

17. Boston College

18. Arkansas

19. Alabama

20. Nebraska

21. USC

22. Ole Miss

24. Virginia

25. Liberty

BC's next matchup is against Maine on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: No. 22 Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears picked up a series win over NJIT this past weekend. Maine won the series opener, 5-3, and the finale, 4-2. NJIT took the middle game, 6-3, to force a rubber match.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.

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