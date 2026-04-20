Boston College on the Rise in D1Baseball and Baseball America Top 25 Polls
After going 5-0 over the week, including a win in the 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship and a series sweep of Duke, the Boston College baseball program moved up two spots, from No. 24 to No. 22, in D1Baseball’s Top-25 poll — the official poll of the NCAA.
In addition to that, the Eagles’ ranking increased in Baseball American’s Top 25 from No. 22 to No. 17, and Perfect Game had BC at No. 13, up from No. 19 last week.
The Eagles are one of five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in D1Baseball’s Top 25, including No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Georgia Tech, No. 8 Florida State, and No. 10 Virginia.
Baseball America has the Tar Heels at No. 2, the Yellow Jackets at No. 4, the Seminoles at No. 11, and the Cavaliers at No. 24.
Undefeated in its last seven games, BC has outscored its opponents 54-24 in that span. With a 31-12 overall record and a 14-7 conference record, the third-place Eagles are only one game back of UNC in the ACC standings, and two games behind Georgia Tech.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
D1Baseball Top 25, April 20
(ranking, team, record)
1. UCLA, 36-3
2. North Carolina, 33-7
3. Georgia Tech, 32-7
4. Texas, 30-8
5. Georgia, 32-9
6. Oregon State, 30-8
7. Texas A&M, 31-7
8. Florida State, 28-11
9. Coastal Carolina, 28-11
10. Virginia, 28-13
11. Auburn, 27-12
12. West Virginia, 27-9
13. Alabama, 28-13
14. Oklahoma, 27-12
15. Mississippi State, 30-10
16. Kansas, 29-11
17. Ole Miss, 29-12
18. Southern Mississippi, 28-12
19. Oregon, 28-11
20. Nebraska, 31-9
21. Florida, 28-13
22. Boston College, 31-12
23. USC, 30-11
24. Arkansas, 26-15
25. Arizona State, 28-13
Dropped Out: UCF
Baseball America Rankings, April 20
(ranking, team)
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Texas
4. Georgia Tech
5. Oregon State
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Texas A&M
9. Oklahoma
10. Costal Carolina
11. Florida State
12. Florida
13. Mississippi State
14. West Virginia
15. Kansas
16. Southern Mississippi
17. Boston College
18. Arkansas
19. Alabama
20. Nebraska
21. USC
22. Ole Miss
24. Virginia
25. Liberty
BC's next matchup is against Maine on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET. Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: No. 22 Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Tuesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears picked up a series win over NJIT this past weekend. Maine won the series opener, 5-3, and the finale, 4-2. NJIT took the middle game, 6-3, to force a rubber match.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept the Duke Blue Devils over the weekend 11-1 in seven innings, 4-2, and 14-6.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz