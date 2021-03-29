Boston College Baseball Has Rough Weekend, Swept by Clemson

Boston College needed to get their season back on track after a tough past two weekends in ACC play. But unfortunately for Mike Gambino's squad that didn't happen as the Eagles were swept by Clemson at home. Sunday's game was moved up to Saturday because of weather concerns.

Friday: Clemson 16 Boston College 12

Boston College squandered a huge lead, allowing 10 runs in innings 6-8 and falling to the Tigers. The Eagles jumped out to an early 8-6 lead, added two more in the fifth, but the bullpen fell apart and Tigers took a huge lead. Credit to the Eagles hitters though who continued to work, and get on base. In the 8th inning, the Eagles scored two runs and had the bases loaded, with Sal Frelick up at the plate against Clemson's closer Geoffrey Gilbert. The Tigers flame thrower crossed up Frelick on a tough pitch to get out of the jam.

Saturday: Clemson 9 Boston College 3 (10 innings)

Another disappointing loss for Boston College, who fell behind 3-1 early but battled back with runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game. But Clemson's bats again shredded BC relief pitchers, scoring six runs in the top of the 10th to win it. Joey Ryan and Charlie Coon allowed the six runs in the final frame. Emmett Sheehan pitched six innings, only allowing three runs.

Saturday Game Two: Clemson 7 Boston College 2

The second game of the double header was all Clemson. Starter Alex Stiegler got knocked early, giving up five runs in four innings. Tigers starter Nick Hoffman was electric, throwing a complete game, while scattering just two runs while striking out seven.

With the sweep Boston College falls to 12-9 (3-9 in the ACC), and the team is in desperate need of wins to keep their postseason hopes alive. BC has now lost eigh of their last nine in conference play. The Eagles face off against UConn on Tuesday.

You May Also Enjoy:

Notre Dame Withdraws from NCAA Tournament Due to COVID-19 Concerns

CJ Clinkscales Commits To Boston College

Brevin Galloway Transfers to Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BulletinBC and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Youtube: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics