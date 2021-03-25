Notre Dame Hockey Withdraws From Tournament, Boston College Advances

Notre Dame hockey has withdrawn from the NCAA men's hockey tournament due to COVID-19 protocols. Because it is so late in the process, there will not be a replacement team selected and Boston College will move on due to a "no contest". Per the NCAA press release:

“The NCAA and the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee regret that, because of COVID-19 protocols, Notre Dame’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. The Notre Dame-Boston College game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, will now be considered a no-contest, and therefore, Boston College will advance to the next round of the tournament. This decision was made in consultation with the Albany County Public Health Department and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

Per the NCAA, Boston College will advance to the next round and face the winner of the St. Cloud's/Boston University game. That game will be played on Sunday at 5:30.

Photo & Video courtesy of BC Athletics