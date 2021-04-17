Pair of Grand Slams Power FSU Past Boston College

Boston College's bats went quiet, and FSU got two timely homeruns to take game one of a three game series

Florida State hit two grand slams off Boston College pitching, while the Eagles couldn't get a big hit to get back into the game, losing game one 10-2. Lefty Parker Messick earned the win for the Seminoles, working with runners on base for most of the game, but was able to wiggle out of trouble over and over again. Shortstop Brian Dempsey was the lone bright spot, going 4-4. The Eagles drop to 14-17 (4-15 in ACC) with the loss.

FSU's first nine runs came via the home run. Catcher Matheu Nelson hit a grand slam in the third inning, shortstop Nander De Sandas a leadoff-home run in the fourth and first baseman Tyler Martin a grand slam in the seventh. That was all the Seminoles needed, cruising to the easy win.

Boston College went with starter Joey Mancini, instead of the usual game one starter Mason Pelio who was unavailable for the start. He struggled with control, walking five batters in just three innings. The Eagles followed up with relievers Joey Vetrano and Will Hesslink who combined to allow five runs.

Game two between BC and FSU has been moved up to a Noon ET start due to anticipated rain in Saturday's forecast. Junior right-hander Emmett Sheehan takes the mound for the Eagles.

