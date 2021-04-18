BC Baseball Falls Again To Florida State in Loss Saturday

Eagles continue to plummet in ACC play losing their second game to the Seminoles

Boston College couldn't get anything going on offense, and lost an early lead to fall to the Florida State Seminoles 5-1. Starter Emmett Sheehan (3-3) made it through the sixth inning for the eighth time in nine starts and sixth in a row in the loss. He struck out nine and walked just the two batters, while scattering four hits, allowing four runs on Saturday.

The Eagles jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a wild pitch that plated Sal Frelick after Boston College loaded the bases to start the game. But the damage was minimal as Bryce Hubbart struck out the next three Eagles batters to get out of the jam.

After walking the first two batters in the fifth inning, Sheehan failed to get out of trouble when allowed a three run homerun to catcher Mat Nelson. The Seminoles added another run in the sixth, while FSU pitching scattered five hits and never allowed Boston College to make a threat to get back into the game.

With the loss, Boston College drops to 14-18 (4-16 in ACC) and have now have only one ACC win in the month of April.

The series finale is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. Graduate right-hander Alex Stiegler gets the start on the mound for the Eagles.

