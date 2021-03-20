UNC Rides Early Offense To 9-3 Win Over Boston College

A first inning three run home run set the tone for UNC, as they easily defeated Boston College 9-3 at Harrington Athletic Village. In their ACC home opener, Boston College starter Mason Pelio was rocked early giving up an early blast, but settled down after to throw five innings in the loss. Austin Love pitched seven strong innings for the Tar Heels to earn the win on Friday.

Boston College had their opportunities throughout the game, outhitting UNC, but struggled to convert with runners on base. In the game the team left eight runners on base.

The Eagles got on the board when freshman outfielder Cameron Leary scored in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Dante Baldelli. The Eagles had a golden opportunity to get back into the game after a double by Sal Frelick and single by Luke Gold in the bottom of the fifth. However, UNC struck out the next two batters, getting out of the jam. The Heels put the game on ice in the six with three more runs off reliever Charlie Coon.

Down 8-1 the Eagles grabbed a pair in the bottom of the 8th, but the deficit was too big.

Saturday's loss makes it four straight ACC losses for the Eagles, who are now 10-6. Emmett Sheehan takes the rubber on Saturday, first pitch at 3pm. The game will be televised on ACCNX

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

