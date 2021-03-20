FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

UNC Rides Early Offense To 9-3 Win Over Boston College

BC continues slide in conference play with another loss.
Author:
Publish date:

A first inning three run home run set the tone for UNC, as they easily defeated Boston College 9-3 at Harrington Athletic Village. In their ACC home opener, Boston College starter Mason Pelio was rocked early giving up an early blast, but settled down after to throw five innings in the loss. Austin Love pitched seven strong innings for the Tar Heels to earn the win on Friday.

Boston College had their opportunities throughout the game, outhitting UNC, but struggled to convert with runners on base. In the game the team left eight runners on base.

The Eagles got on the board when freshman outfielder Cameron Leary scored in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Dante Baldelli. The Eagles had a golden opportunity to get back into the game after a double by Sal Frelick and single by Luke Gold in the bottom of the fifth. However, UNC struck out the next two batters, getting out of the jam. The Heels put the game on ice in the six with three more runs off reliever Charlie Coon.

Down 8-1 the Eagles grabbed a pair in the bottom of the 8th, but the deficit was too big. 

Saturday's loss makes it four straight ACC losses for the Eagles, who are now 10-6. Emmett Sheehan takes the rubber on Saturday, first pitch at 3pm. The game will be televised on ACCNX

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

You May Also Enjoy:

Boston College Rides Hot Bats in 18-12 Win Over Holy Cross

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

EwufwuIWEAEKkIG
Baseball

UNC Rides Early Offense To 9-3 Win Over Boston College

USATSI_15393437_168388155_lowres
Football

Denver Broncos Lock Up Justin Simmons To Long Term Deal

PhilJurkovec
Football

Five Storylines To Monitor During Boston College Spring Football

Recruiting Notebook
Recruiting

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: March 19, 2021

Derek Wilkins Recruiting Video Boston College
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 3 For Local OT Maleek McNeil

EwufwtbWYAANHUx
Baseball

Boston College Baseball Batters Holy Cross In 18-12 Slugfest

EwtuqL5VkAQnMS3
Hockey

Lowell Completes Epic Comeback to Stun Boston College 6-5

EwuEZrWVgAMOHdL
Hockey

Locked On Boston College: Blame The Refs, Blame The Eagles

SteffonMitchell
Basketball

Forward Steffon Mitchell Declares For NBA Draft