Boston College vs. NC State Baseball: Preview & Prediction

Boston College (14-13) open up a three game series this weekend on Friday against NC State (11-11). Only one game separates these two teams in the ACC standings, and Mike Gambino's team needs to start to piece together some series wins if they want to make a run at postseason play. This weekend's home game series is crucial for the Eagles, they can ill afford to lose more than one game, let's look at how the weekend lines up.

In addition Friday's game is the Ninth Annual ALS Awareness Game, which should have a special feel to it for Boston College.

Weekend Pitching Match-Ups (Brighton, Mass. • Harrington Athletics Village)

Friday, 3 p.m. (ACC Network): RHP-Mason Pelio (3-3, 6.06) vs. RHP-Reid Johnson (2-1, 4.31)

Saturday, 3 p.m. (ACCNX): RHP-Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 4.50) vs. RHP-Sam Highfill (1-2, 4.54)

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ACCNX): TBA vs. TBA

Series Overview: Boston College is 16-27 all-time against North Carolina State, including a 16-25 mark in ACC regular season games. The Eagles have never won a series against the Wolfpack.

Needs to Step Up: The Bullpen. Over the past few weekends, Boston College's pen has cost the Eagles a handful of wins. They have given up leads, allowed big comebacks and failed to close out games. With the starting pitching starting to find their groove, and the hitters still doing well at the plate, the pen needs to come around as well.

Players to Watch: The Wolfpack have a pair of power hitters that should be of note for this upcoming weekend. First baseman Austin Murr is hitting .358 with a 1.113 OPS to go with five home runs. Catcher Luca Tresh has hit seven home runs with a .300 batting average.

Prediction: A sweep obviously would be the best outcome this weekend for the Eagles. But some of the roster issues make me believe that this won't happen. The most optimistic approach is that the Eagles get two quality starts out of Pelio and Sheehan and roll the dice on game three. However, the bullpen still is a major concern and until they can string together some quality outings, there has to be some healthy skepticism about this weekend. BC should take two out of three against the Pack.

You May Also Enjoy:

'22 Defensive End Kennedy Chase "Loves" Boston College Offer

Alex Newhook Signs With Colorado Avalanche

Boston College Adds Assistant Chris Markwood

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com