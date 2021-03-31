F Alex Newhook Signs Entry Level Contract With Colorado Avalanche

Another Eagle is headed to the NHL as Newhook signs his entry level deal with the Avalanche

Forward Alex Newhook has signed his entry level deal withe Colorado Avalanche. The sophomore is the fourth Boston College player to sign an NHL Deal since the Eagles lost to St. Cloud State on Sunday. Newhook, originally out of St. John's, Alberta Canada was selected with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Avalanche.

Per the Avalanche press release:

As a freshman at Boston College in 2019-20, Newhook earned the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA Division-I Rookie of the Year, the first player from the school to do so. He was also named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year, the ninth player in program history to be recognized as the league's top first-year player. Newhook tallied 42 points (19g/23a) and ranked ninth nationally in points per game and tied for the team lead in scoring. He led all NCAA freshmen in goals, game-winning goals (4) and short-handed goals (3), while his +28 rating was third in the country.

Newhook was part of the sophomore line that include Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman. An explosive unit they were integral to Boston College's offensive success.

Knight is the fifth Eagle to head to the NHL this season. Forward Logan Hutsko declared for the NHL in the midst of the season after an injury ended his collegiate career, while forwards Mike Hardman and Matt Boldy, and goalie Spencer Knight have announced this week.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro