'22 Defense End Chase Kennedy "Loves" Offer From Boston College

The Boston College football staff made a new offer on Monday, offering '22 defensive end Chase Kennedy from Dallas (TX)

Currently unranked by 247sports.com, Kennedy's recruitment has recently begun to surge. In the past month he has added offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Houston and the Eagles. BC Bulletin spoke with the junior shortly after his offer to get a better feel about his journey and where it could lead.

As a defensive end, it should be no surprise that Kennedy spoke with defensive line coach Vince Oghbaase first. The offer didn't come right away, as the two built a relationship before. "I talked to the defensive line coach, Vince Oghobaase. Since it was our first conversation, before he offered it was a get to know each other conversation," Kennedy explained. "Then he finished by saying he would like to extend a full scholarship to me."

The Boston College staff noticed growth in Kennedy's play on his high school film. As part of their scholarship conversation Oghobaase talked to him about his play. "Which led to us then talking about how i have grown tremendously from sophomore to junior year and how he can continue to develop me even more."

Boston College clearly has caught the attention of the 6'3 junior from the Lone Star state. "I love the offer because the Eagles are in a competitive conference and have proven that they have the ability to compete in that conference, and they are only getting better," Kennedy told BC Bulletin.

Jeff Hafley's staff currently have ten recruits committed in the Class of '22 but no defensive ends, a position that they have been very active with on the recruiting trail. Stay tuned BC Bulletin will have more updates on the recruitment of Chase Kennedy. You can check out his HUDL film from his junior season below.

