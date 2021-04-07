BC Baseball Survives Late Surge To Defeat Northeastern 5-3

The Huskies hit two home runs in the 6th, but some timely hitting by the Eagles puts away the cross-town rivals.

It certainly wasn't easy, but Boston College baseball earned yet another mid-week win, this time over the Northeastern Huskies 5-3. Junior starter Joe Mancini pitched six innings for the first time in two years, and the bullpen only allowed one run in three innings of work to seal the win.

The scoring started early for the Eagles as designated hitter Luke Gold led off the second inning with a single and was driven home on a double by third baseman Vince Cimini. Following a walk and a double steal, Cimini scored on a RBI-groundout.

Mancini looked good through the first five innings, limiting the Huskies to a handful of hits and no runs. However, things got hairy in the sixth inning when second baseman Scott Holzwasser and right fielder Jared Dupere hit back to back homeruns to start the inning off of Mancini. But the starter battled and stranded the tying run on second base. The junior finished with four strikout while just one and giving up five hits.

BC got some breathing room off the bat of right fielder Cameron Leary. He led off seventh with a walk, and ninth with a triple and came around to give the Eagles two insurance runs. Charlie Coon came in to close the game and ran into trouble, putting the tying runs on base, but struck out the save to end the game.

With the win Boston College improves to 14-13 on the season. The Eagles are back home this weekend to host NC State beginning Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network for its annual ALS Game. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & Anthony Garro