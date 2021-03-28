Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 SG Kanye Jones

Boston College added their second '21 recruit in as many days as Kanye Jones, a '21 shooting guard from Orlando (FL) pledged to the Eagles.

A three star recruit according to Rivals, Jones was previously committed to Earl Grant at College of Charleston. He chose the Eagles over offers from Drake, Cleveland State, Drexel, Buffalo and FIU. According to MaxPreps.com, he averaged 20.1 points per game, and 2.3 steals during his senior season. The 6'3 guard clearly chose Boston College due to his relationship with Grant.

This commitment is the third true freshman of this upcoming class. Gianni Thompson of Brewster Academy and Mass Rivals pledged to the Eagles during the Jim Christian reign. Since Christian was fired, Grant has added Jones along with forward Devin McGlockton who committed on Friday.

Along with the freshman, Grant also added transfer Brevin Galloway. Given the shape of the roster, he should still have four or five roster spots to fill with either transfers or true freshman. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more breaking news.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro