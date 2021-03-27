Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Forward Devin McGlockton

The Eagles add their second recruit from the Class of '21

New Boston College head coach Earl Grant landed his first true freshman as '21 forward Dexter McGlockton from Cummings (GA).

McGlockton is a two sport athlete who played basketball and football in high school. He was also recruited by multiple teams as a tight end. He isn't currently ranked but according to Rivals is the top rated Georgia basketball player available. The 6'7 wing averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior. An incredible athlete, who has a huge upside, he is a good find for Earl's staff so late in the recruiting cycle. With Boston College's roster decimated by transfer and graduation McGlockton will be a good fit to fill a spot.

Boston College has now added two players this offseason. Earlier this week, Earl Grant landed a commitment from transfer Brevin Galloway, who played together at College of Charleston. Boston College most likely will have five or six slots to fill for next season.

You can check out his HUDL film below

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro