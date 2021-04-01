Pair of Boston College Birdballers Make MLB Opening Day Rosters

Major League Baseball opens up the 2021 season on Thursday with a full slate of games throughout the day. This season a pair of Boston College players have made opening day rosters. Justin Dunn of the Seattle Mariners and Michael King of the New York Yankees both broke camp with the top squad. Unfortunately, slugger Chris Shaw was optioned by the Baltimore Orioles and will begin the season with their AAA squad.

Justin Dunn could be either a starter or reliever for the Mariners to begin 2021. Last season the former BC hurler went 4-1, with a 4.34 ERA. Depending on where you read, Dunn could be a starter this season. He lost ten pounds this offseason, and multiple reports have said that he looks sharp this spring.

Michael King is a reliever for the New York Yankees. Last season he ran into some trouble with a 1-2 record, but a 7.74 ERA in 26 innings spread over 9 games. It was a tough year for a variety of reasons, but he would have been the quintessential up and down call up for a spot start or last reliever out of the pen role. Unfortunately for King, there was no minor league season and he was buried on the depth chart. The Yankees are hoping that this season, with a little more consistent work that his numbers will improve.

You May Also Enjoy:

Mike Hardman Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Matt Boldy Signs With Minnesota Wild

Spencer Knight Signs With Florida Panthers

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!