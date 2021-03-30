Boston College F Mike Hardman Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

An Eagle is heading to the NHL, read all about it below

The season is over for Boston College men's hockey and that means players can decide to sign with NHL teams. According to multiple reports, forward Mike Hardman will sign his entry level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hardman, who played forward for the Eagles in 49 games, scoring 20 goals, and 18 assists. He was part of the sophomore line that included Alex Newhook and Matt Boldy (who both could also head to the NHL after the season). This trio was explosive and provided an incredible offensive punch throughout the season.

Before coming to BC he played for the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL during the 2018-19 season, Hardman scored 39 goals, good for second in the league and one more than Newhook. He also took home the Bob Fenton Trophy, which is voted on by the league's coaches and is awarded annually to the player who "exhibits the fundamental aspects of sportsmanship while excelling at the game."

A Hanover, MA native, Hardman went undrafted in both years he was eligible for the NHL Draft, which made him a free agent whenever he decided to enter the league. Once his contract is officially signed he will become a member of the Chicago Blackhawks system.

This is the second BC player to declare they would be entering the NHL, Logan Hutsko (Florida Panthers) being the other.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro