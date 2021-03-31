Goalie Spencer Knight Signs Three Year Deal With Florida Panthers

BC's rock solid goalie is heading to the NHL after an incredible run at the Heights

Boston College goalie Spencer Knight signed an entry level three year deal with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The Hobey Baker finalist played the last two seasons with Jerry York's squad, and was regarded as one of the best goalies in the country.

Knight was the top ranked goal tender in the 2019 draft, and was selected 13th overall by the Panthers. He played two seasons for the Eagles, with an overall record of 39-12 and a .932 save percentage, along with eight shut outs. Knight ranked fifth in the nation in save percentage and tied for fifth in wins, the most among sophomore goaltenders.

He is currently also a Mike Richter Award Finalist that is given out to the top goalie in the country, and was also the Hockey East Goalie of the Year.

Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said this about Knight:

“We are thrilled to have agreed to terms on a contract with Spencer. He is an immensely talented and dynamic young goaltender who has been an elite player at every level that he has played. From the collegiate ranks to international tournaments, Spencer has consistently elevated his game, a testament to his work ethic, compete and character. We are excited for him to take the next step in his career with the Panthers and look forward to his future with our club.”

Knight is the fourth Eagle to head to the NHL this season. Forward Logan Hutsko declared for the NHL in the midst of the season after an injury ended his collegiate career, while forwards Mike Hardman and Matt Boldy have announced this week.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro