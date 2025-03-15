Boston College Suffers Series Sweep at the Hands of the Seminoles
Boston College baseball carried the momentum from a top-10 series victory into this weekend against Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida. By the end of game two, which got pushed to Sunday due to weather, all that momentum had dissapated into thin air.
Boston College suffered a sweep against Florida State just one week after taking two games from a nationally ranked Virginia team. FSU took game one 8-2 before getting a breather on Saturday, then took the Eagles to the woodshed in game two in seven innings via a final score of 14-0. BC showed a bit more fight in game three and only lost 6-2.
The Eagles only managed five hits in the second half of Sunday's double header while only managing to strike out five batters on the day and struck out 11 times themselves. Righty Kyle Kipp was handed the loss in game three, while Tyler Mudd took the loss in game two.
Mudd gave up six earned runs in his start to go with seven hits. The pitching woes continue, then, for Boston College. However, in previous games, the offense has been there to make up the difference. The Eagles hit UVA fairly well, but against Florida State, the bats went dormant, and with them, so did the chances of Boston College pulling out a win against the Seminoles.
With the losses, Boston College fell to 7-9 on the season, and will look to get back to .500 before hosting its next ACC opponent.
The road ahead doesn't get much easier, either. The Eagles will host Sacred Heart on Tuesday and Northeastern on Wednesday in midweek action before playing host to the North Carolina Tar Heels for a weekend series. First pitches are scheduled for 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the first pitch of the weekend series slated for 3 p.m. on Friday.