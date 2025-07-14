Boston College Baseball OF Josiah Ragsdale Taken by Brewers in 2025 MLB Draft
The Boston College Eagles baseball program has had its first player get taken in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Outfielder Josiah Ragsdale was selected as the No. 215 overall pick (seventh round) by the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
The Vineland, N.J., native spent one season with the Eagles. During their 2025 campaign, he started in all 56 games and tallied 66 hits, 12 doubles, five triples, five home runs, crossed home plate 60 times, batted 30 runs in, drew 33 walks, and stole 33 bases.
He also recorded a .319 batting average, .498 slugging percentage, .418 on-base percentage, and a .976 fielding percentage.
Ragsdale led the team in batting average, runs, hits, doubles, triples, and stolen bases as well as tied for the most at-bats (207) and walks.
Prior to coming to the Heights, Ragsdale spent two seasons with Iona and recorded a .343 batting average in 90 games (88 starts), 112 hits, 65 runs, 17 doubles, 15 triples, nine home runs, 59 runs batted in, 52 walks, and 33 stolen bases.
Ragsdale is one of five Boston College players to be eligible for this year’s draft and the only non-pitcher. He joins A.J. Colarusso, JD Ogden, Joey Ryan, and Sean Hard.
A former Eagle has also been drafted. Former Boston College catcher Adonys Guzman was selected as the No. 144 (fifth round) overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He played for the Eagles in 2023 and batted .239 in 22 games before transferring to Arizona for the last two seasons.
Former Eagles pitcher Julian Tonghini was also taken prior to Ragsdale in the same round.