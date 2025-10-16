Former Boston College Baseball Outfielder Earns Second Gold Glove Finalist Nod: The Rundown
For the second year in a row, former Boston College baseball outfielder Sal Frelick, who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft (15th overall) and got promoted to the majors on July 22, 2023, was named a Gold Glove Award finalist.
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award, commonly referred to as the Gold Glove, is awarded annually to the MLB players judged to have exhibited superior individual fielding performances. It is given at each fielding position in both the National League and the American League.
In 2024, Frelick earned his first Gold Glove nod at right field, beating out the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jake McCarthy and the San Francisco Giants’ MIke Yastrzemski. This season, Frelick was selected as a finalist along with Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and the San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr.
Frelick has improved in most noteworthy statistical categories each season he has played for the Brewers. His offensive WAR, which tracks wins above replacement for each individual player on both offense and defense, has increased from 1.2 in 2023 to 2.1 in 2024 and now 3.0 this year.
This season, Felick has played a total of four different defensive positions, even though he is primarily posted up in right field—the Lexington, Mass., native has played 134 games at right field this year, 14 at center field, and once at first and third base, respectively.
Frelick’s .990 fielding percentage at right field in 2025 is the exact measure he finished the 2024 season with. He ranks sixth in MLB for right fielders in this category, while Tatis is tied for fifth (.992) and Carrol is second (.997). Felick is one of just six right fielders with a positive defensive WAR (0.2).
On the batting side, Frelick is tied for 17th in MLB with a .288 batting average in addition to 12 home runs, 63 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .405—all career highs.
Frelick is on the smaller side for an outfielder—5-foot-8, 188 lbs.—but the former "Birdballer" rarely allows balls in his direction to fall to the ground without contesting it and making an attempt at the grab.
He is the kind of player to make diving, extended reaches in order to make a play on the ball, and his contributions to Milwaukee’s organization has guided the Brewers to postseason runs in all three years he has played in the majors.
As of Thursday morning, Milwaukee is down, 2-0, against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
Here is The Rundown, your daily breakdown of all things Boston College athletics, for Thursday, Oct. 16.
Thursday's Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16.
Wednesday's Results:
There were no games scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
18 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men's and women's basketball team scrimmaged against UConn on Tuesday in an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun Arena.
- Two former Boston College baseball players who played together for the Eagles at the same time, outfielder Sal Frelick (Milwaukee Brewers) and right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan (Los Angeles Dodgers), are facing one another in the 2025 NLCS. Sheehan's squad is up in the series, 2-0.
- Former Boston College football defensive back Justin Simmons, a former All-Pro safety for the Denver Broncos who was drafted by the organization in 2016, returned back to campus for the Eagles' night matchup with Clemson on Saturday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I tried to play every game like it was the last game. I never took one game for granted. I always felt like you have to earn respect each and every night. This was the culture I tried to build at BC in my four years.”
- David Emma
