Boston College Men's Basketball Falls Short in Exhibition With No 4 UConn
Although the 2025-26 college basketball season does not start until November, Boston College took the court for the first time this season for an exhibition game against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., which the Huskies won 71-52.
Boston College’s starting five looked a lot different than last season’s with just one starter staying with the program, guard Donald Hand Jr. The Eagles also had returning guard Fred Payne and forward Jayden Hastings in the lineup as well as South Dakota transfer guard Chase Forte and Missouri transfer guard/forward Aidan Shaw, who both joined the program in the offseason.
Even with multiple new faces, Boston College’s struggles from last season showed in the exhibition. The biggest challenge was turnovers. In the first half, the Eagles committed 12 turnovers which resulted in 19 of UConn’s 35 points.
However, the Eagles stayed in the game due to fouls. In the first, Boston College made 10-of-16 free throw attempts while UConn committed 12 fouls, the Huskies’ biggest issue.
UConn came out of the gate with a strong offense, but had issues executing baskets. The Huskies went 14-of-38 (36.8 percent) from the floor and 5-of-21 (23.8 percent) from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes of action.
On the other side, Boston College had better percentages, but did not take as many shot attempts. In the same time frame, the Eagles went 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) from the floor and 2-of-6 (33.3 percent).
After ending the final 3:40 of the half on an 11-3 run, Boston College went into halftime down 35-27 and the team’s momentum carried into the second half.
Coming out of the break, the Eagles made adjustments and played with a better pace, made good stops on defense, and continued to cut into their deficit.
Boston College took its first lead of the night 38-37 with 14:42 to go in regulation with a second-chance layup by center Boden Kapke, but the lead and the tempo were both short lived.
Following the Eagles’ three point lead 40-37, UConn found its rhythm and went on a 13-0 run to go back in front 50-40 with 9:20 to go and never looked back.
In the second half, Boston College went 7-of-28 (25 percent) from the floor and 1-of-11 (9.1 percent) from behind the arc while UConn was 12-of-31 (38.7 percent) from the floor and 3-of-13 (23.1 percent) from three-point range.
Hand Jr., led the Eagles in points with 23 and Karaban led the Huskies with 17.
Boston College opens its season on Monday, Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic. Tipoff time and network is still to be determined.