Boston College Football Linebacker and 2025 Team Captain Entering Transfer Portal
2025 Boston College football captain Daveon “Bam” Crouch, a linebacker who was a senior this season, has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to his agent, Kyle Logan of Delta Sports Group.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the news first on Tuesday afternoon.
“[Crouch] plans on getting a medical redshirt for 2025 after a leg injury suffered in the Stanford game limited him to four games,” Thamel said. “He has one year left.”
As Thamel noted, Crouch only suited up in four games this past year, in which the Eagles went 2-10 and 1-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. As a result, he was able to obtain a medical redshirt, enabling him to play one more season of college football.
But he will not do so in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Tampa, Fla., native registered 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hit, one pass break-up and a pick-six in 2025.
Crouch was poised to have a stellar senior campaign after breaking out in 2024 as a junior. He ranked third on the team in tackles (77) behind safety KP Price and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, but he ultimately did not play a significant number of games this year.
In 2024, however, Crouch played in all 13 games, making 34 solo tackles in addition to generating 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.
Crouch mostly played on special teams as a sophomore in 2023, making 12 appearances off the bench and totaling 17 tackles and a PBU. As a freshman, he made one tackle and played in 11 games, also primarily on special teams.
In addition to being named a captain in 2025, Crouch was one of four attendees for the Eagles at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, the annual preseason event where four representatives and the head coach from each program in the conference preview the upcoming season with attending media.
Crouch was a cornerstone asset on the defense coming into 2025, but his lack of contributions were severely costly for the team’s overall performance—the Eagles’ defense ranked 127th out of 134 teams in FBS in total defense, surrendering 433.2 yards per game and 6.52 yards per play, including 49 touchdowns.
The NCAA transfer portal window does not open until Jan. 2, 2026, however, since the Eagles’ regular season is finished, and BC did not qualify for a bowl, some players are already planning to hit the portal for a new opportunity in 2026.
Earlier on Tuesday, defensive back Ashton McShane became the first on the team to do so.
BC’s linebacker position unit was arguably one of the thinnest on the team in 2025, so BC head coach Bill O’Brien and incoming general manager Kenyatta Watson will have their hands full in that department in the coming weeks or months.
The Eagles will graduate linebackers Jaylen Blackwell, Bryce Steele, Vaughn Pemberton and Owen McGowan, leaving just a few players on the roster with game exposure under their belts.
Those players include freshmen Griffin Collins and Zacari Thomas, redshirt freshman Kemori Dixon, and redshirt sophomores Palaie Faoa and Jason Hewlett Jr.