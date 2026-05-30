Live Updates for Boston College Baseball's Elimination Game vs. LIU in Athens Regional
At 12 p.m. ET, Boston College baseball will take on Long Island in Game 3 of the 2026 Athens Regional. It will be the first elimination game of the Regional, as the loser of the matchup will be sent home for good.
On Friday, in Game 1 of the Regional against third-seed Liberty, the second-seeded Eagles (36-22, 17-13 ACC) fumbled a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning, allowing the Flames to score two runs in the top of the ninth and claim a 4-3 victory.
After a rain delay postponed Game 2 to the following day, top-seeded Georgia — the No. 3 overall seed in the nation — finished its battering of the fourth-seeded Sharks (30-22, 26-7 Northeast) by a final score of 18-2 this morning, ultimately setting up Saturday’s matchups.
Following BC’s bout with LIU, the Bulldogs will take on Liberty at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Regional final, and the loser of that game will then play the winner of the previous one to determine the other team in the final.
Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (4-4, 4.70 ERA) is getting the start for Boston College this afternoon, while Long Island is going with right-handed pitcher Justin DeCastro (7-2, 6.09 ERA).
Here are the live updates for Saturday’s elimination game between the Eagles and the Sharks:
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- First pitch at Foley Field is still on-time and scheduled for noon ET.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Long Island in Game 3 of Athens Regional:
What: Athens Regional Game 3
Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.
When: Saturday, May 30 at noon ET
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, Long Island: The Sharks suffered a loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 18-2 in Game 2 of the Athens Regional on Saturday morning.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 4-3 loss to the Liberty Flames in the opening game of the Athens Regional on Friday afternoon.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz