Live Updates for Boston College Baseball's Elimination Game vs. LIU in Athens Regional

At 12 p.m. ET, Boston College baseball will take on Long Island in Game 3 of the 2026 Athens Regional. It will be the first elimination game of the Regional, as the loser of the matchup will be sent home for good.

On Friday, in Game 1 of the Regional against third-seed Liberty, the second-seeded Eagles (36-22, 17-13 ACC) fumbled a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning, allowing the Flames to score two runs in the top of the ninth and claim a 4-3 victory.

After a rain delay postponed Game 2 to the following day, top-seeded Georgia — the No. 3 overall seed in the nation — finished its battering of the fourth-seeded Sharks (30-22, 26-7 Northeast) by a final score of 18-2 this morning, ultimately setting up Saturday’s matchups.

Following BC’s bout with LIU, the Bulldogs will take on Liberty at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Regional final, and the loser of that game will then play the winner of the previous one to determine the other team in the final.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (4-4, 4.70 ERA) is getting the start for Boston College this afternoon, while Long Island is going with right-handed pitcher Justin DeCastro (7-2, 6.09 ERA).

Here are the live updates for Saturday’s elimination game between the Eagles and the Sharks:

Live Updates:

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Pregame

First pitch at Foley Field is still on-time and scheduled for noon ET.

Our game against LIU will be at noon on ESPN+ https://t.co/E1TU3bjmTt — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 30, 2026

How to Watch Boston College vs. Long Island in Game 3 of Athens Regional:

What: Athens Regional Game 3

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Saturday, May 30 at noon ET

TV: ESPN+

Last Outing, Long Island: The Sharks suffered a loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 18-2 in Game 2 of the Athens Regional on Saturday morning.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 4-3 loss to the Liberty Flames in the opening game of the Athens Regional on Friday afternoon.

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