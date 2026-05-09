Live Updates From No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Series Opener vs NJIT

BRIGHTON, Mass. — No. 22 Boston College baseball will host the NJIT Highlanders on Saturday evening for the first contest of a two-game weekend series. First pitch for the initial matchup at Harrington Athletics Village is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

The Eagles (35-16, 17-10 ACC), who are coming off a series loss at Clemson, boast an 18-3 home record this year, while NJIT (15-27-1, 6-15 AE) is 8-11 on the road.

BC has the fourth-best record in the ACC currently, which would give it an automatic bid to the conference tournament quarterfinals if the season ended now.

The Eagles close out the regular season next weekend at home with a trio of contests against No. 3 Georgia Tech, which could boost BC’s RPI massively heading into the postseason if it comes out of the series victorious.

Live Updates:

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Pregame

Saturday's weather forecast does not look great, with rain expected all throughout the evening and overnight, but first pitch is still currently on for 5 p.m.

Back to business at home

🆚 NJIT

🕰️ 5:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/d8gkh681h4 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 9, 2026

Pitching Matchups:

Saturday’s contest will pit 6-foot-5, 210-pound left-hander Brady Miller (2-1, 4.34 ERA) for BC against righty Josh Willitts, who boasts a 4.94 ERA with 49 strikeouts, for the Highlanders.

This will be Miller’s 11th start of the year, and his first since he relinquished nine earned runs on just five hits and three walks to Clemson last Saturday.

Sunday is expected to feature the Eagles’ typical Friday starter, lefty A.J. Colarusso (5-2, 3.86 ERA), against NJIT’s Brandon Peterson, who has a 2-2 record with 27 strikeouts over 34.1 innings pitched.

How to Watch: No. 22 Boston College Baseball’s Home Series vs. NJIT

Who: Boston College Eagles and NJIT Highlanders

When: Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: Both games will be streamed live on ACCNX.

Radio: Both games can be listened to on WZBC Sports, Boston College’s student radio station.

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