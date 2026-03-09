NJIT vs. Vermont Prediction, Odds for America East Playoffs Semifinal

The No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the America East are set to face off in the semifinals of their conference tournament on Tuesday night.

The No. 2 Vermont Catamounts have won 12 of their 16 games in conference play, but they are just 1-1 against the No. 3 NJIT Highlanders. Vermont won the last meeting between these teams by six, but it also has a two-point loss at home earlier this season.

So, it’s kind of surprising to see the Catamounts favored by double digits in this semifinal matchup.

The Highlanders did struggle to end the regular season, losing four games in a row before squeaking out a two-point win over Maine in the quarterfinals. NJIT has covered in 17 of 31 games this season, including both matchups against Vermont.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this semifinal matchup.

NJIT vs. Vermont Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

NJIT +10.5 (-102)

Vermont -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

NJIT: +400

Vermont: -549

Total

138.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

NJIT vs. Vermont How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Patrick Gymnasium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

NJIT record: 16-16

Vermont record: 21-11

NJIT vs. Vermont Key Player to Watch

Gus Yalden, Forward, Vermont

A transfer from Seton Hall, Gus Yalden has put together a strong sophomore season for Vermont, averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3.

Yalden had a big game (21 points on 10-of-15 shooting) in Vermont’s recent win over NJIT, and he’s scored at least 12 points in 10 straight games, including the quarterfinal win over Bryant.

If Yalden has yet another big scoring game for the Catamounts, they should find themselves playing for an NCAA Tournament berth later this week.

NJIT vs. Vermont Prediction and Pick

The Catamounts have been favored by 12.5 and 6.5 points in the two meetings between these teams, yet both games were decided by six points or less.

Even though Vermont is the better team (235 vs. 332 in KenPom’s rankings), I think this may be a few too many points to give the Catamounts. Vermont is just 11-15 against the spread when favored this season, and it ranks outside the top-250 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

Now, NJIT’s offense has been terrible, ranking 339th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 344th in adjusted offensive efficiency, but it has been able to hang with the Catamounts this season. Part of the reason why is that the Catamounts are 308th in adjusted tempo, which could make it harder for them to run up a score. With less possession, the Highlanders offense may be able to hang around with this spread at 10.5.

I’ll take the points, but I’d expect Vermont to win and advance to the final in the America East Playoffs.

Pick: NJIT +10.5 (-102 at FanDuel)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.