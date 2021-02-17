BC Baseball Head Coach Mike Gambino To Miss Opening Series

Boston College baseball opens their 2021 season this weekend against Charleston Southern, but it will be without their head coach according to multiple reports. Per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, Gambino is going to miss this weekend's game because of a unspecified family emergency.

Gambino released a statement:

"We are reminded during these times what a wonderful family Boston College is and how fortunate we are to have access to world class health care in the city of Boston."

Gambino is entering his 11th season with Boston College, holding a 214-284 record during his time. Expectations are high this season for the Eagles as their roster includes three preseason All Americans. Baseball America projects the Eagles to make the NCAA tournament this spring. Boston College baseball has transformed during Gambino's tenure as well, moving from Shea Field to a brand new complex on Brighton Campus, that includes a new stadium, and the recently opened Frates Center that includes an indoor practice facilities.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full coverage of this weekend's series and any breaking Boston College baseball news.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC