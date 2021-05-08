OF Sal Frelick Continues To Get First Round Grades in MLB Mock Drafts

BC could have a first round draft pick for the first time since 2016

The Major League Baseball Draft is about two months away, and even though Boston College baseball is struggling, outfielder Sal Frelick continues to be a first round prospect. According to multiple mock drafts, the Boston College outfielder will be drafted somewhere in the middle of the first round.

Frelick currently is hitting .356 with an .OPS of .982, to go with five homeruns, fifteen doubles and nine stolen bases.

The MLB.com Mock Draft has Frelick going to the Philadelphia Phillies with the 13th pick

13. Phillies: Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College

This might be the floor for Frelick, whom many clubs believe will fit in the top 10 but aren't sure where. He's quicker but smaller and less powerful than Cowser.

While Baseball Prospect Journal has Frelick going seventh in the draft to Kansas City

7. Kansas City Royals: Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College Frelick profiles as a top-of-the-order hitter due to his strong plate disciple and ability to hit for average and power. He also is athletic and possesses above-average speed, which he uses to impact the game on the base pads and defensively in the outfield. Frelick has unique versatility on defense with experience playing second base, shortstop, third base, and outfield during the fall and spring seasons at Boston College.

There is still baseball to be played, but if all continues it appears as if Frelick will be a top half first round draft pick. The last Boston College baseball player to go in the first round was pitcher Justin Dunn who was selected 16th by the New York Mets in 2016.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro