Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie Drafted By The Green Bay Packers

Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was drafted on Saturday by Green Bay Packers in the sixth round

The New York native led the Eagles, and was fourth in the country with 107 tackles. Along with fellow linebacker Max Richardson the pair were responsible for over 200 tackles on the season.



“First I would like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible,” McDuffie said. “I fell in love with the game of football from an early age. Growing up playing in the streets with my friends or organized, I always had a football by my side."

McDuffie came to Boston College in 2017 out of Buffalo, NY. A three star recruit, he chose the Eagles over claimed offers from Syracuse, Penn State, Pitt, Maryland, and Wake Forest. As a freshman he played mostly special teams, with 11 tackles on the season, but started seeing some time at linebacker later in the year, playing significant snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl against Iowa.

As a sophomore he exploded with 85 tackles , 5.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two QB hurries as he settled in as a regular starter at linebacker. 2019 was a bit of a lost year for McDuffie, who was held out for most of the season due to a knee injury sustained during spring football. However, he did return to the team later in the season, and played well, with 24 tackles on the year. He earned a redshirt because of the missed time.

A ferocious hitter, who played with a lot of passion, McDuffie had good speed at linebacker but sometimes struggled against mobile quarterbacks. He is instinctual almost to a fault, and his versatility could keep him in the league for years to come.

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here