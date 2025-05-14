The Extra Point: What is a Reasonable ACC Tournament Outlook for Boston College?
The Boston College Eagles are looking to do something that has eluded the program since joining the ACC. They are heading to Durham, NC, for the ACC tournament and hope to shock the world. Will it happen is the only question many people have for the Eagles.
In times like these, there are clear contenders and those who will be quickly eliminated. The Eagles are one of those teams set to make an appearance and get blown out by another program, but they have the talent to make a run if they can get hot at the right time.
It starts against Cal this weekend in the final series of the regular season. Where they currently stand in conference play, they don't have the luxury of drawing a bye, let alone a double. They will have to run the table, but the Golden Bears are the perfect opponents to sweep and get back on track.
They have the chance to finish the season above .500 for the first time in two years, which would show that this program is improving and headed in the right direction.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/12)
1. Florida State (16-8, 36-11)
2. NC State (16-9, 32-16)
3. Georgia Tech (17-10, 37-15)
4. North Carolina (16-10, 37-11)
5. Duke (16-11, 35-16)
6. Virginia (14-10, 30-16)
7. Clemson (15-12, 38-15)
8. Miami (14-12, 30-21)
9. Louisville (14-13, 34-17)
10. Wake Forest (14-13, 34-17)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 29-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 29-22)
13. Pitt (10-17, 26-23)
14. Boston College (10-17, 25-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 25-23)
16. California (7-20, 20-29)