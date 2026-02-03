Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Road Game vs. No. 4 Duke

The Boston College Eagles (9-12, 2-6 ACC) men’s basketball team travels to Durham, N.C., to take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (20-1, 9-0 ACC) on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered defeats at the hands of Notre Dame 68-64 on Jan. 24 and most recently No. 18 Virginia 73-66 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils will be trying to extend their winning streak to 10 games. During the streak, Duke has beaten Georgia Tech 85-79, Florida State 91-87, No. 24 Louisville twice 84-73 and 83-52, SMU 82-75, Cal 71-56, Stanford 80-50, Wake Forest 90-69, and most recently Virginia Tech 72-58 on Saturday afternoon.

Duke’s only loss this season was to No. 13 Texas Tech 82-81 on Dec. 20, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Duke is currently the top team in the ACC standings while Boston College is 14th in the conference.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Duke will be without Ifeanyi Ufochukwu while Boston College will be without Nick Petronio.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Duke: The Blue Devils earned a 72-58 road win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday afternoon.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 73-66 home loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 18, 2025. Duke defeated Boston College 88-63 in Chestnut Hill.

Duke Season Leaders: Points- Cameron Boozer (23.5 avg.), Rebounds- Cameron Boozer (9.8 avg.), Assists- Cameron Boozer (87), Steals- Cameron Boozer (37), Blocks- Patrick Ngongba II (28).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.2 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.7 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (63), Steals- Chase Forte (23), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (37).

Duke’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Feb. 3), at UNC (Feb. 7), at Pitt (Feb. 10), vs. Clemson (Feb. 14), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 16).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: at Duke (Feb. 3), vs. Miami (Feb. 7), vs. Stanford (Feb. 11), vs. Cal (Feb. 14), at Florida State (Feb. 17).

