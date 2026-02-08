Auburn Fans Unleash Ruthless Chant at Alabama Star Center Charles Bediako
Alabama picked up a critical conference road win in a hostile atmosphere on Saturday afternoon, taking down rival Auburn 96-92.
Labaron Philon Jr. scored 25 points while adding six assists and five rebounds to lead the Crimson Tide to the critical road victory.
Alabama center Charles Bediako scored 12 points and added three rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench, and as expected, he was a very popular target of taunting from the Auburn student section on Saturday.
Bediako, of course, controversially returned to college basketball this season after a stint in the NBA G League, prompting continued questions over NCAA eligibility standards.
As Bediako stepped up to the free throw line in his first game back on The Plains since returning to Alabama, Auburn's student section ruthlessly chanted "G League dropout" at the Crimson Tide center.
All's well that ends well for Bediako and the Tide. They're now 16-7 and 6-4 in the SEC.
