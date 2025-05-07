ACC Announces Men's Basketball Schedule Change, Reveals Boston College's Primary Opponent
The ACC has announced a major change to men’s basketball conference slates starting this upcoming season.
Teams will play an 18-game conference schedule instead of a 20-game slate.
“As a league, we have been transparent about the importance of ACC Men’s Basketball and specifically our commitment to ensuring it is best positioned for the future,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. in the official press release. “Moving to an 18-game conference schedule is a direct result of our ongoing strategic review and analysis and provides our schools a better balance of non-conference and conference games, while also allowing them more autonomy in the scheduling process. This decision reflects our on-going prioritization to do what’s best for ACC Men’s Basketball, and we appreciate the thoughtfulness of our membership and the support from our television partners.”
The conference slate will begin in December and run through early March before the ACC Tournament which will be held from March 10-14 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Each program will play two games against a primary opponent and a variable opponent, one home and one away, as well as will play one game against 14 of the remaining 15 teams throughout the season.
The variable opponent for each school will be determined each season.
Boston College’s primary partner will be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Other teams’ partners include Clemson and Georgia Tech, Cal and Stanford, Duke and UNC, Florida State and Miami, Louisville and SMU, NC State and Wake Forest, Pitt and Syraucse, and Virginia Tech and Virginia.
The full schedule will be announced at a later date.
