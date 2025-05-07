Report: Boston College Men's Basketball, UMass to Meet in December at MassMutual Center
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team has another opponent date and location for next season.
The Eagles and UMass Minutemen will meet on Dec. 10 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., according to a report from college basketball insider for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein.
“NEWS: Next season's game between Boston College and UMass will be played on December 10th at MassMutual Center in Springfield, according to a source,” said Rothstein via X.
The news that the two teams had scheduled a neutral site game this upcoming season was first reported by Rothstein in August 2024.
The in-state rivals have not met since the 2014-15 season. In the last matchup between the two on Nov. 16, 2014, UMass defeated Boston College 71-62 at TD Garden in Boston.
The pair almost had an opportunity to meet last season as both were originally scheduled to play in the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and could have met in the championship or consolation game, but Boston College backed out shortly after the announcement and participated in the Cayman Islands Classic instead.
The Eagles went on to win the tournament after defeating Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State.
The announcement is one of two that have been announced in the last week about Boston College’s schedule for 2025-26.
Last week, the program shared that it will compete in the 2025 Charleston Classic on Nov. 21 and 23. The Eagles will be in one of two total brackets for the event, joining Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State.
Boston College’s full schedule will be announced at a later date.