How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. UMass in Hall of Fame Classic
The Boston College Eagles (5-5) men’s basketball team heads to Springfield, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutemen (6-3) in the Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday night.
Boston College comes into the matchup riding a little momentum as the Eagles are coming off a 67-63 home win over the New Haven Chargers on Saturday afternoon after a second half comeback.
UMass is hoping to continue its hot streak. After starting the season 3-3, the Minutemen are currently riding a three-game winning streak. During the stretch, UMass has picked up wins over Oregon State 73-65, Harvard 78-71, and UMass Lowell 80-60.
This will be the 48th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 26-21. The last meeting between them was on Nov. 16, 2014, where UMass beat Boston College 71-62 at TD Garden in Boston.
The contest is one of two games in the Hall of Fame Classic. In the first game of the event, UAlbany squares off against Yale at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. UMass:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen earned a 80-60 home win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 67-63 home win over the New Haven Chargers on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov, 16, 2014. UMass defeated Boston College 71-62 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tripleheader at TD Garden in Boston.
UMass Season Leaders: Points- Marcus Banks Jr. (17.2 avg.), Rebounds- Leonardo Bettiol (8.1 avg.), Assists- Danny Carbuccia (48), Steals- Jayden Ndjigue (14), Blocks- Daniel Hankins-Sanford (7).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.8 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (8.0 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (28), Steals- Fred Payne, Chase Forte, and Jayden Hastings (9), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (16).
UMass’ Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Dec. 10), vs. FSU in Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 13), vs. Kent State (Dec. 20), vs. UMass Boston (Dec. 22), at Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30).
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. UMass (Dec. 10), vs. FDU (Dec. 22), vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6).
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1