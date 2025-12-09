How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball vs. UMass in Hall of Fame Classic

The Boston College Eagles (5-5) men’s basketball team heads to Springfield, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutemen (6-3) in the Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday night.

Boston College comes into the matchup riding a little momentum as the Eagles are coming off a 67-63 home win over the New Haven Chargers on Saturday afternoon after a second half comeback.

UMass is hoping to continue its hot streak. After starting the season 3-3, the Minutemen are currently riding a three-game winning streak. During the stretch, UMass has picked up wins over Oregon State 73-65, Harvard 78-71, and UMass Lowell 80-60.

This will be the 48th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 26-21. The last meeting between them was on Nov. 16, 2014, where UMass beat Boston College 71-62 at TD Garden in Boston.

The contest is one of two games in the Hall of Fame Classic. In the first game of the event, UAlbany squares off against Yale at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. UMass:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen earned a 80-60 home win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday evening.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 67-63 home win over the New Haven Chargers on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov, 16, 2014. UMass defeated Boston College 71-62 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tripleheader at TD Garden in Boston.

UMass Season Leaders: Points- Marcus Banks Jr. (17.2 avg.), Rebounds- Leonardo Bettiol (8.1 avg.), Assists- Danny Carbuccia (48), Steals- Jayden Ndjigue (14), Blocks- Daniel Hankins-Sanford (7).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.8 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (8.0 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (28), Steals- Fred Payne, Chase Forte, and Jayden Hastings (9), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (16).

UMass’ Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Dec. 10), vs. FSU in Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 13), vs. Kent State (Dec. 20), vs. UMass Boston (Dec. 22), at Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. UMass (Dec. 10), vs. FDU (Dec. 22), vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6).

