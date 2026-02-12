Action From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to Stanford: Photo Gallery

After fighting back from a 14-point deficit late in the first half and carrying heavy momentum into the break behind a 16-2 run, the Eagles could not keep pace in the second half. Despite showcasing balanced scoring, with four starters finishing in double figures, Boston College ultimately fell 70-64 to the Cardinal.

1. Chase Forte Dunks Before Tip-Off

Chase Forte makes the pre-game dunk at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte dunks to close out pre-game warmups.

2. Fred Payne Scores Over Donavin Young

Fred Payne scores a layup over Donavin Young at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne beats Stanford forward Donavin Young to score a layup. The redshirt sophomore finished with 14 points.

3. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup

Boden Kapke makes a contested layup at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke makes a layup over Stanford big man Oskar Giltay. The junior led the team with eight rebounds.

4. Hand and Hastings Prepare to Return

Donald Hand Jr. and Jayden Hastings wait to check into the game at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. and center Jayden Hastings wait to check back into the game.

5. Fred Payne Scores a Jump Shot

Fred Payne scores a jump shot over Benny Gealer at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a jump shot over Stanford guard Benny Gealer. The redshirt sophomore delivered his tenth-straight double-digit scoring performance.

6. Luka Toews Beats Aidan Cammann

Luka Toews scores over Aidan Cammann at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Luka Toews makes a shot over Stanford big man Aidan Cammann. The sophomore scored 13 points on efficient 6-for-9 shooting.

7. Jayden Hastings Powers Through Oskar Giltay

Jayden Hastings dribbles around Oskar Giltay at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jayden Hastings works around Stanford big man Oskar Giltay to get to the rim. The redshirt sophomore scored 10 points.

8. Chase Forte Finishes at the Rim

Chase Forte scores a layup at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte scores a one-handed layup. The graduate transfer contributed five points and two steals to the Eagles' effort.

9. Fred Payne Celebrates

Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a layup at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a layup during a 16-2 scoring run for the Eagles.

10. Caleb Steger Pushes Into the Paint

Caleb Steger rushes to the rim at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Caleb Steger passes Stanford big man Oskar Giltay in the paint.

11. Boden Kapke for Three!

Boden Kapke scores a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a three-point shot over Stanford big man Aidan Cammann. The junior scored the most of any Eagle with 15 points.

12. Boden Kapke Celebrates

Boden Kapke celebrates after scoring a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke celebrates after making a three-pointer. The junior went 3-for-5 from range, scoring the most of any Eagle from beyond the arc.

13. Jayden Hastings Rocks the Rim

Jayden Hastings dunks over AJ Rohosy at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Jayden Hastings dunks on Stanford forward AJ Rohosy for his second slam of the game.

14. Earl Grant Calls a Play

Earl Grant calls out a play at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Earl Grant calls a play in the second half.

15. Chase Forte Passes Ryan Agarwal

Chase Forte dribbles around Ryan Agarwal at Conte Forum on Feb. 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte dribbles past Stanford guard Ryan Agarwal.

