Action From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to Stanford: Photo Gallery
After fighting back from a 14-point deficit late in the first half and carrying heavy momentum into the break behind a 16-2 run, the Eagles could not keep pace in the second half. Despite showcasing balanced scoring, with four starters finishing in double figures, Boston College ultimately fell 70-64 to the Cardinal.
1. Chase Forte Dunks Before Tip-Off
Boston College guard Chase Forte dunks to close out pre-game warmups.
2. Fred Payne Scores Over Donavin Young
Boston College guard Fred Payne beats Stanford forward Donavin Young to score a layup. The redshirt sophomore finished with 14 points.
3. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup
Boston College big man Boden Kapke makes a layup over Stanford big man Oskar Giltay. The junior led the team with eight rebounds.
4. Hand and Hastings Prepare to Return
Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. and center Jayden Hastings wait to check back into the game.
5. Fred Payne Scores a Jump Shot
Boston College guard Fred Payne scores a jump shot over Stanford guard Benny Gealer. The redshirt sophomore delivered his tenth-straight double-digit scoring performance.
6. Luka Toews Beats Aidan Cammann
Boston College guard Luka Toews makes a shot over Stanford big man Aidan Cammann. The sophomore scored 13 points on efficient 6-for-9 shooting.
7. Jayden Hastings Powers Through Oskar Giltay
Boston College forward Jayden Hastings works around Stanford big man Oskar Giltay to get to the rim. The redshirt sophomore scored 10 points.
8. Chase Forte Finishes at the Rim
Boston College guard Chase Forte scores a one-handed layup. The graduate transfer contributed five points and two steals to the Eagles' effort.
9. Fred Payne Celebrates
Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a layup during a 16-2 scoring run for the Eagles.
10. Caleb Steger Pushes Into the Paint
Boston College guard Caleb Steger passes Stanford big man Oskar Giltay in the paint.
11. Boden Kapke for Three!
Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a three-point shot over Stanford big man Aidan Cammann. The junior scored the most of any Eagle with 15 points.
12. Boden Kapke Celebrates
Boston College big man Boden Kapke celebrates after making a three-pointer. The junior went 3-for-5 from range, scoring the most of any Eagle from beyond the arc.
13. Jayden Hastings Rocks the Rim
Boston College center Jayden Hastings dunks on Stanford forward AJ Rohosy for his second slam of the game.
14. Earl Grant Calls a Play
Boston College head coach Earl Grant calls a play in the second half.
15. Chase Forte Passes Ryan Agarwal
Boston College guard Chase Forte dribbles past Stanford guard Ryan Agarwal.
John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.