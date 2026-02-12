Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs. Stanford

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (9-14, 2-8 ACC) men’s basketball team continues its home stand as it hosts the Stanford Cardinal (15-9, 4-7 ACC) on Wednesday night.

The Eagles enter the matchup riding a four-game losing streak. During the stretch, Boston College has suffered losses to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 15 Virginia 73-66, No. 4 Duke 67-49, and most recently Miami 74-68 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinal is looking to increase its win streak to two games after defeating Georgia Tech at home on Saturday night 95-72.

Prior to the victory over the Yellow Jackets, Stanford had a five-game losing streak which included losses to No/ 4 Duke 80-50, Cal 78-66, Miami 79-70, Florida State 88-80, and No. 20 Clemson 66-64.

Currently in the ACC standings, Stanford is sitting in 11th place while Boston College is in 15th place, narrowly behind Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Pitt.

The top 15 teams in the conference will make it to the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., in March.

After Wednesday night’s game, Stanford will have six more regular-season games against at Wake Forest, at Cal, vs. Pitt, vs. SMU, at Notre Dame, and at NC State.

Boston College has seven more games on the slate vs. Cal, at Florida State, at SMU, vs. Wake Forest, at Miami, at Virginia Tech, and vs. Notre Dame.

This contest marks the second of a three-game home stand. The stretch concludes against Cal on Saturday afternoon.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Stanford will have three players out in Tallis Toure, Chisom Okpara, and Kristers Skrinda. Boston College only has one player listed as out which is Nick Petronio, however Marko Radunovic is listed as questionable. Petronio has been out all season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal picked up a 95-72 home win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 74-68 home loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 26, 2025. Stanford defeated Boston College 78-60 at Stanford.

