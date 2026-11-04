After Season-Opening Rout of Wagner, Luke Murray Demands More From Boston College Basketball

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After Boston College men’s basketball defeated Wagner 76-50 in its 2026-27 season opener Tuesday night, head coach Luke Murray once again dove into reasons why he was not especially pleased with the Eagles’ performance.

The first time he did so came after BC’s exhibition win over MIT last week, which ended in favor of the Eagles by an even greater point differential (90-46).

Whether or not he continues to feel this way after wins, it would be safe to assume that for BC fans, seeing Murray express this type of attitude has been a much-needed fresh breath of air — one that was desperately craved for during the previous regime under Earl Grant.

First win in the books!



Congrats to Coach Murray on securing his first win as a head coach pic.twitter.com/kOyQNE5NXE — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 4, 2026

“Obviously, any time you get a win, you have to be somewhat pleased with that,” said Murray. “But not to sound like a broken record, [I was] not overly pleased with our performance. I don’t think that the team that was on the floor today resembled a team that I’ve been coaching for the last five or six months.”

Once BC took the lead in Tuesday’s matchup against the Seahawks, it never vanished, and that lead stayed in double digits from the 7:31 mark of the first half to the final buzzer.

But Murray saw inconsistencies in the way the Eagles defended and rebounded, and his offense didn’t come near its potential, he claimed.

“Our execution across the board, whether it was in press offense or half-guard offense, left a lot to be desired,” Murray said. “So some troubling things for sure out there on the floor that we’ve got to clean up in a hurry, because UMass is a really good team. They beat a good Troy team yesterday, and we have to improve a great deal between now and then.”

In particular, Murray viewed the first eight or so minutes of the second half, which saw BC’s lead shrink to 12 points, as a period of unacceptable lapses.

Ultimately, the Eagles found a way to get separation from that point on, as Money Williams went on a torrid scoring streak down the stretch, finishing the game with 22 points while going 5-for-11 from the field and 11-for-15 from the stripe.

But Murray is well aware that streaks like the one he pointed to will not fly against better opponents, especially when league play begins.

“In the two scrimmages that we played against really good Big East teams, even in the exhibition that we played last week, the team on the floor was representative of what we work on every single day, and our execution for the most part was pretty high-level,” Murray said. “It was not that way today.”

“Maybe you chalk a little bit up to the nerves of guys playing for the first time in front of a crowd. I thought that sort of impacted our ability to execute on the fly. But yeah, I mean, it’s got to be a hallmark of who we are, and it wasn’t today. Guys had to make individual plays to sort of bail us out, and that’s not really the strength of this group.”

If one thing is for certain, it is that Murray’s players are right on the same page with him, and it comes through strongly when they speak up.

“I don't know what Luke Murray said when he came in before us, but whatever he said, we all agree,” Williams said. “You know, that's not the standard. I think we out-rebounded them by two. Unacceptable, unacceptable, especially going into our league [when] we’re playing these big schools. We gotta do better. We just got to want it more. We’re just better than that, and we know we’re better than that.”

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