Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Jacob Furphy Suffers MCL Sprain

Boston College men’s basketball guard Jacob Furphy sprained his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) in the Eagles’ 90-46 exhibition win over MIT on Sunday, which is expected to sideline him for two to six weeks, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

The injury happened late in the second half of the matchup, as Furphy got rolled up on and walked off the court gingerly with the help of BC trainers.

Sources: Boston College’s Jacob Furphy has a sprained MCL and will be out approximately 2-6 weeks.



Transfer from UConn. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 27, 2026

Furphy, a UConn transfer, did not start in the game, but he rotated in for a total of 11 minutes off the bench, in which he shot 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-4 from three-point range for six points, along with an assist, a rebound, and a steal.

The 6-foot-5, 191-pound Tasmanian appeared in 14 games for the Huskies as a true freshman last year, and he is the only player on the Eagles’ roster with prior experience under BC head coach Luke Murray, who was an assistant at UConn from 2021-26.

Furphy represented Australia at multiple levels of the national program as well, earning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U16 Asian Championship, 2022 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, 2023 FIBA U17 Oceania Championship and 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Cup.

He entered college as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports and ESPN, and was ranked among the top 100 recruits nationally.

The Eagles host Wagner for their 2026-27 season opener on Nov. 3, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

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