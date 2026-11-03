Boston College Men's Basketball's 2026-27 Opener vs. Wagner: Game Central With Live Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s basketball’s much-anticipated 2026-27 campaign under first-year head coach Luke Murray gets underway Tuesday night against Wagner at Conte Forum.

The Eagles bested MIT in an exhibition game last week 90-46, which, according to Murray, did not go as well as he’d hoped despite the lopsided final score.

Forward Luke Hunger led BC in scoring with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 6-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Behind him was forward Colby Duggan, who dropped 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Tuesday’s affair will also be the Seahawks’ 2026-27 season opener. Similar to BC, they played Staten Island in an exhibition contest last week, in which they came out on top 91-65.

Below is a live thread of the game with scoring, analysis, injury updates, starting lineups and more.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Starting Lineups

[Once starting lineups are announced, this section will be updated]

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball's 2026-27 Opener vs. Wagner

Who: Boston College Eagles and Wagner Seahawks

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

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