Boston College Men's Basketball's 2026-27 Opener vs. Wagner: Game Central With Live Updates
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s basketball’s much-anticipated 2026-27 campaign under first-year head coach Luke Murray gets underway Tuesday night against Wagner at Conte Forum.
The Eagles bested MIT in an exhibition game last week 90-46, which, according to Murray, did not go as well as he’d hoped despite the lopsided final score.
Forward Luke Hunger led BC in scoring with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 6-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Behind him was forward Colby Duggan, who dropped 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Tuesday’s affair will also be the Seahawks’ 2026-27 season opener. Similar to BC, they played Staten Island in an exhibition contest last week, in which they came out on top 91-65.
Below is a live thread of the game with scoring, analysis, injury updates, starting lineups and more.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]
Injury Updates
[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]
Starting Lineups
[Once starting lineups are announced, this section will be updated]
How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball's 2026-27 Opener vs. Wagner
Who: Boston College Eagles and Wagner Seahawks
When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz