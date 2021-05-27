Center Andre Adams Enters Transfer Portal

Another BC player is heading into the portal after not playing for BC

Boston College center Andre Adams entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits.

The Southern Utah transfer came to Boston College in 2020 and did not appear in a game with the Eagles after a leg injury suffered during the summer sidelined him for the entire season.

A 6'9 center, Adams started his career with the Arizona Sun Devils, before transferring to Southern Utah in 2017. During his time there he was a starter for the team for two seasons, averaging 20+ minutes per game. In 2019-20 he averaged 9.0 points per game, and 6.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds of the Big Sky Conference. He also averaged over a block a game in 2019-20.

Boston College will be looking to rebuild after they have lost most of their roster to the transfer portal. Rich Kelly (UMass), Kamari Williams (Miami, OH), Steffon Mitchell, CJ Felder (Florida), and Jay Heath (Arizona State) have all left the program since the end of the season. They have added TJ Bickerstaff (Drexel), Quenten Post (Mississippi State), and Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston).

