Boston College Basketball Learns Dates, Location For 2025 ACC Tipoff
With the start of the new collegiate athletics season approaching, conferences and teams are getting ready for a new slate and fresh start.
Some consider the start of Media Days as the unofficial beginning of the new season.
For football, the ACC will host ACC Football Kickoff from July 22-24 at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., where all 17 programs will be represented.
However, that’s not the only Media Days approaching.
On Friday, the conference announced the dates and location for its annual basketball media days, also known as "ACC Tipoff," for both the men’s and women’s programs.
This year’s event will also be held at Hilton Charlotte Uptown from Oct. 6-8. The women’s teams will speak first, followed by the men’s teams.
The women’s teams will start the event on Monday, Oct. 6 with Boston College, NC State, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest going in the morning and Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, UNC, SMU, and Virginia taking the podium in the afternoon.
On the second day, it will be split by the women’s and men’s teams. The women’s programs will start things off on Oct. 7 with Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, and Pitt finishing it off in the morning.
The men’s teams will start their time on Tuesday afternoon with Georgia Tech, UNC, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest.
On Wednesday, Oct. 8, the remainder of the men’s teams will take the podium in Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and SMU in the morning and Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Virginia Tech in the afternoon.
Each school’s time and attendees for the event will be announced at a later date.