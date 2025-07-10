Boston College Announces Attendees For 2025 ACC Football Kickoff
The 2025 college football season is getting closer and fans, teams, and coaches in all conference’s are getting ready for Media Days this month which some mark as the unofficial start to football season.
This year’s ACC Football Kickoff will take place at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., from July 22-24.
All football programs in the conference will be represented by a handful of student-athletes and coaches during the multi-day event.
Boston College will have four players in attendance as well as head coach Bill O’Brien, who is entering his second season at the helm.
The players to head to Charlotte alongside O’Brien include wide receiver Lewis Bond, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, defensive back KP Price, and offensive lineman Logan Taylor.
This will be the first time for each player that they will be representing the Eagles at ACC Football Kickoff. Last year, the program had former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and former center Drew Kendall at the event.
Castellanos, who left the program in November after being benched for Grayson James and transferred to Florida State, will be in attendance with the Seminoles, joining defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr., offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, defensive back Earl Little Jr., and head coach Mike Norvell.
Boston College’s day at the podium will be on Thursday, July 24 while Florida State will go the day before on Wednesday, July 23.
The event will start each day at 9 a.m. ET and coverage will be on ACC Network.