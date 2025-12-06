Boston College Men's Basketball Earns Comeback Win Over New Haven

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (5-5) men’s basketball team earned a 67-63 win over the New Haven Chargers (5-5) after a dominant second half on Saturday afternoon.

New Haven got out to an early 8-7 lead over Boston College. In the first four minutes of action, the Chargers made three of their first five shot attempts which included a pair from three-point range.

In the same time frame, BC made three of its first seven shots and only one of four from behind the arc. Eagles guard Luka Toews led the charge early as he scored five of Boston College’s first seven points.

The Chargers’ hot streak continued in between the first and second media timeouts. New Haven went on a quick 9-0 run to extend its lead 17-7 with 11:21 to go in the opening half.

Boston College went on a small 11-2 run to get within one point 19-18 with 7:08 left in the half, but that was as close as the team got.

New Haven ended the first half on a 14-5 run and went into halftime with a 33-23 lead.

The Eagles’ shooting problems plagued the team in the first 20 minutes of play. BC shot 28% from the floor and 23.1% from three-point range while New Haven shot 46.2% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.

Coming out of the break, Boston College scored nine unanswered points to cut its deficit to 33-32 with 16:31 remaining in regulation.

Eagles guard Fred Payne heated up in the second half. After scoring just three points in the first, the redshirt sophomore amassed 15 points in the second.

Donald Hand Jr. gave Boston College its first lead of the day 48-46 with 8:34 to go in the game after nailing a three-pointer, however New Haven quickly tied things up again with a pair of free throws.

Jayden Hastings gave the Eagles the lead back on a free throw 49-48 and Boston College kept the lead the rest of the way in the contest.

The Eagles’ shooting improved in the final 20 minutes of play as they shot 56.5% from the floor and 58.3% from three-point range compared to New Haven’s 31.8% from the floor and 0% from three.

Next up, Boston College travels to Springfield, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutemen at MassMutual Center for the MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Read More: