BC Guard Jay Heath Transfers To Arizona State

Eagles starting guard is heading out west to join Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils
Boston College's leading scorer Jay Heath has announced that he will transfer to Arizona State.

As a sophomore, Heath was one of Boston College's starting guards over the past two seasons, and was a relatively reliable scorer for the Eagles. Over the past season the Washington D.C native averaged 14.5 points per game, and was integral in BC's win over Miami. Heath was a big three point shooter as well, shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Heath was one of Boston College's leading scorers, and will be a tough act to replace in 2021. 

With Heath leaving and Rich Kelly most likely leaving, that leaves Makai Ashton Langford, and newly transferred guard Brevin Galloway to fill the guard roles. 

Arizona State was one of the premier programs under Bobby Hurley heading into 2021, but struggled due to a variety of issues within in the program.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro

